State Fire Marshal Investigating House Fire in Indian Head, No Injuries Reported

On Thursday, July 9, 2020, at approximately 2:15 a.m., firefighters responded 1011 Kenneth Court in Indian Head, for the reported house on fire with subjects possibly trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two-story residence with fire showing from the roof.

No injuries were reported. Two occupants arrived on the scene a short time later, and advised the third occupant was out of town.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded and are investigating the cause of the fire.

All photos are courtesy of https://www.ccvfireems.org/

Updates will be provided when they become available.

