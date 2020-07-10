Suspicious Vehicle in a Parking Lot Leads to Drug Charges and Loaded Handgun Arrest

On Friday, July 3, 2020, Dep. Graves of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office observed a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot of a closed business in the 21800 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park.

Dep. Graves made contact with a passenger, later identified as Ryan Michael Page, 35 of no fixed address. Dep. Graves observed CDS paraphernalia inside the vehicle and conducted a vehicle search. Located in the vehicle were several suspected CDS smoking devices containing suspected cocaine residue, several hypodermic needles with suspected heroin residue, a plastic baggie containing suspected cocaine, and a loaded handgun.

A check of Page revealed he is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition as a result of a previous conviction.

Page was arrested and charged with the following:

Firearm-Possession with Felony Conviction

Loaded Handgun in Vehicle

Handgun in Vehicle

Regulated Firearm-Illegal Possession

Illegal Possession of Ammunition

three counts of CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana

CDS: Possession-Paraphernalia.