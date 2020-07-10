Suspicious Vehicle in a Parking Lot Leads to Drug Charges and Loaded Handgun Arrest

Ryan Michael Page, 35 of no fixed address

On Friday, July 3, 2020, Dep. Graves of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office observed a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot of a closed business in the 21800 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park.

Dep. Graves made contact with a passenger, later identified as Ryan Michael Page, 35 of no fixed address. Dep. Graves observed CDS paraphernalia inside the vehicle and conducted a vehicle search. Located in the vehicle were several suspected CDS smoking devices containing suspected cocaine residue, several hypodermic needles with suspected heroin residue, a plastic baggie containing suspected cocaine, and a loaded handgun.

A check of Page revealed he is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition as a result of a previous conviction.

Page was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Firearm-Possession with Felony Conviction
  • Loaded Handgun in Vehicle
  • Handgun in Vehicle
  • Regulated Firearm-Illegal Possession
  • Illegal Possession of Ammunition
  • three counts of CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana
  • CDS: Possession-Paraphernalia.

