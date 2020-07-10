Suspicious Vehicle in a Parking Lot Leads to Drug Charges and Loaded Handgun Arrest

On Friday, July 3, 2020, Dep. Graves of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office observed a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot of a closed business in the 21800 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park.
Dep. Graves made contact with a passenger, later identified as Ryan Michael Page, 35 of no fixed address. Dep. Graves observed CDS paraphernalia inside the vehicle and conducted a vehicle search. Located in the vehicle were several suspected CDS smoking devices containing suspected cocaine residue, several hypodermic needles with suspected heroin residue, a plastic baggie containing suspected cocaine, and a loaded handgun.
A check of Page revealed he is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition as a result of a previous conviction.
Page was arrested and charged with the following:
- Firearm-Possession with Felony Conviction
- Loaded Handgun in Vehicle
- Handgun in Vehicle
- Regulated Firearm-Illegal Possession
- Illegal Possession of Ammunition
- three counts of CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana
- CDS: Possession-Paraphernalia.