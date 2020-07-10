AUDIO: 7-Year-Old Child Flown to Trauma Center with Serious Injuries After Dog Attack in California

On Thursday, July 9, 2020, at approximately 8:26 p.m., police and emergency medical services responded to the 24000 block of North Patuxent Beach Road in California, for the reported animal attack.

The 911 caller reported a 7-year-old male was attacked by a pitbull and suffered injuries to his head and face. The caller reported the dog was contained.

Emergency medical personnel arrived on the scene and immediately requested an advanced life support unit and a helicopter for the victims injuries.

The victim was taken to the Maryland State Police Hangar located at the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport in California, where Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 transported the victim to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Animal Control responded to the scene and are currently investigating the incident. Animal control took custody of the dog.

Updates will be provided when they become available.



https://smnewsnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Dog-Attack-7-09-2020.mp3