Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Whereabouts of Two Theft Suspects in Prince Frederick

UPDATE: The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of the suspects pictured below.

The theft suspects have been identified as Nicole Michelle Cavins, 39 of Washington DC, and Anthony Eden Cavins, 61 of Washington DC.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these suspects is asked to contact Det. J. Buck at (410) 535-2800 or joshua.buck@calvertcountymd.gov and reference case 20-32346 or feel free to use the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on our mobile app. To download our free app, visit: https://apps.myocv.com/ share/a39520678

On Friday, June 19, 2020 the suspects stole a credit card from an elderly couple and used it fraudulently at Giant, Weis and Walmart in Prince Frederick, MD.

The suspects were last seen getting into a small silver or beige Lexus SUV pictured below. Suspect #1 is described as a black male, age 50-60, thin build with white hair. Suspect # 2 is described as a black female, age 50-60 with a medium build.

The suspects were last seen getting into a small silver or beige Lexus SUV pictured below. Suspect #1 is described as a black male, age 50-60, thin build with white hair. Suspect # 2 is described as a black female, age 50-60 with a medium build.


