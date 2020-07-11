Five Prince George’s County Officers Suspended After High Speed Chase Results in Double Fatal Collision

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division and Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit are both conducting investigations into a fatal crash that occurred on Thursday in Clinton. The driver and passenger of an SUV were killed. PGPD officers pursued that SUV prior to it crashing.

The deceased driver is 62-year-old Lynda Ann Jones of Capitol Heights. The deceased passenger is her son, 42-year-old Richard Sylvester Jones also of Capitol Heights.

On July 9th, at approximately 4:45 pm, patrol officers responded to a gas station in the 7500 block of Old Branch Avenue for a disorderly call for service. The preliminary investigation revealed a gas station clerk called 911 about the occupants of an SUV at the gas pumps who were acting in an unusual manner.

The first patrol officer who arrived briefly spoke to the occupants before the occupants drove off in their SUV. After a 6.7 mile pursuit, the SUV crashed into at least two utility poles on Old Branch Avenue near Tarquin Avenue.

Five officers who were involved in the pursuit have been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating the collision. The Internal Affairs Division is investigating the actions of the officers.

Investigators would like to speak to anyone who has information on this investigation. They are urged to call the Internal Affairs Division at 301-516-5721.