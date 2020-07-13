Two Injured, One Flown to Trauma Center After Rollover Collision in Mechanicsville

On Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at approximately 3:23 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the intersection of Three Notch Road and Loveville Road in Mechanicsville, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious, with one vehicle overturned with one subject trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find three vehicles in the roadway, with one vehicle overturned and resting on another vehicle, and reported no entrapment.

Emergency medical personnel requested a helicopter for a 29-year-old male. Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the patient to an area trauma center with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

One patient was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. An unknown number of patients signed care refusal forms on the scene.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office handled the investigation of the crash.

