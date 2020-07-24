VIDEO: Firefighters Respond to Structure Fire Across from Bay District Firehouse in Lexington Park

July 24, 2020

On Saturday, July 11, 2020, at approximately 6:04 p.m., firefighters from Bay District and NAS Patuxent River responded to South Shangri-La Drive and Missouri Avenue in Lexington Park, for the reported structure fire.

Crews found a single story residence with fire showing on the side of the house with a small brush fire, firefighters arrived on the scene, and extinguished the fire in under 4 minutes.

Firefighters reported the fire was contained to the exterior of the home, with no extensions found.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

No injuries were reported




