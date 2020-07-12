Maryland Reports 73,109 COVID-19 Cases and 3,188 Deaths, An Increase of 642 Cases and 9 Deaths





Number of confirmed cases : 73,109

Number of persons tested negative : 570,282

Total testing volume : 807,926

Number of confirmed deaths : 3,188

Number of probable deaths : 131

Currently hospitalized : 392

Acute care : 278

Intensive care : 114

Ever hospitalized : 11,420

Released from isolation : 5,230

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:

Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result

Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test

NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 216 (18) Anne Arundel 5,514 (202) 8* Baltimore City 8,489 (352) 13* Baltimore County 8,797 (474) 22* Calvert 449 (26) 1* Caroline 336 (3) Carroll 1,217 (113) 3* Cecil 527 (28) 1* Charles 1,517 (88) 2* Dorchester 217 (5) Frederick 2,598 (113) 7* Garrett 26 Harford 1,279 (62) 3* Howard 2,825 (89) 6* Kent 204 (22) 1* Montgomery 15,727 (721) 38* Prince George’s 19,713 (689) 23* Queen Anne’s 290 (22) 1* St. Mary’s 700 (51) Somerset 99 (3) Talbot 185 (4) Washington 727 (29) Wicomico 1,136 (42) Worcester 321 (17) 1* Data not available (15) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 2,277 10-19 3,975 (1) 20-29 11,302 (18) 1* 30-39 13,695 (42) 5* 40-49 12,784 (101) 3* 50-59 11,323 (249) 13* 60-69 8,036 (520) 12* 70-79 5,066 (783) 20* 80+ 4,651 (1,461) 76* Data not available (13) 1* Female 38,005 (1,569) 69* Male 35,104 (1,619) 62*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 21,160 (1,295) 49* Asian (NH) 1,426 (123) 6* White (NH) 14,797 (1,357) 67* Hispanic 19,452 (361) 8* Other (NH) 3,498 (35) Data not available 12,776 (17) 1*