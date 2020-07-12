Maryland Reports 73,109 COVID-19 Cases and 3,188 Deaths, An Increase of 642 Cases and 9 Deaths

July 12, 2020


Number of confirmed cases : 73,109
Number of persons tested negative : 570,282
Total testing volume : 807,926
Number of confirmed deaths : 3,188
Number of probable deaths : 131
Currently hospitalized : 392
Acute care : 278
Intensive care : 114
Ever hospitalized : 11,420
Released from isolation : 5,230

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 216 (18)
Anne Arundel 5,514 (202) 8*
Baltimore City 8,489 (352) 13*
Baltimore County 8,797 (474) 22*
Calvert 449 (26) 1*
Caroline 336 (3)
Carroll 1,217 (113) 3*
Cecil 527 (28) 1*
Charles 1,517 (88) 2*
Dorchester 217 (5)
Frederick 2,598 (113) 7*
Garrett 26
Harford 1,279 (62) 3*
Howard 2,825 (89) 6*
Kent 204 (22) 1*
Montgomery 15,727 (721) 38*
Prince George’s 19,713 (689) 23*
Queen Anne’s 290 (22) 1*
St. Mary’s 700 (51)
Somerset 99 (3)
Talbot 185 (4)
Washington 727 (29)
Wicomico 1,136 (42)
Worcester 321 (17) 1*
Data not available (15) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 2,277
10-19 3,975 (1)
20-29 11,302 (18) 1*
30-39 13,695 (42) 5*
40-49 12,784 (101) 3*
50-59 11,323 (249) 13*
60-69 8,036 (520) 12*
70-79 5,066 (783) 20*
80+ 4,651 (1,461) 76*
Data not available (13) 1*
Female 38,005 (1,569) 69*
Male 35,104 (1,619) 62*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 21,160 (1,295) 49*
Asian (NH) 1,426 (123) 6*
White (NH) 14,797 (1,357) 67*
Hispanic 19,452 (361) 8*
Other (NH) 3,498 (35)
Data not available 12,776 (17) 1*


