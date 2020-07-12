Maryland Reports 73,109 COVID-19 Cases and 3,188 Deaths, An Increase of 642 Cases and 9 Deaths

Number of confirmed cases : 73,109
Number of persons tested negative : 570,282
Total testing volume : 807,926
Number of confirmed deaths : 3,188
Number of probable deaths : 131
Currently hospitalized : 392
Acute care : 278
Intensive care : 114
Ever hospitalized : 11,420
Released from isolation : 5,230
Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|216
|(18)
|Anne Arundel
|5,514
|(202)
|8*
|Baltimore City
|8,489
|(352)
|13*
|Baltimore County
|8,797
|(474)
|22*
|Calvert
|449
|(26)
|1*
|Caroline
|336
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,217
|(113)
|3*
|Cecil
|527
|(28)
|1*
|Charles
|1,517
|(88)
|2*
|Dorchester
|217
|(5)
|Frederick
|2,598
|(113)
|7*
|Garrett
|26
|Harford
|1,279
|(62)
|3*
|Howard
|2,825
|(89)
|6*
|Kent
|204
|(22)
|1*
|Montgomery
|15,727
|(721)
|38*
|Prince George’s
|19,713
|(689)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|290
|(22)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|700
|(51)
|Somerset
|99
|(3)
|Talbot
|185
|(4)
|Washington
|727
|(29)
|Wicomico
|1,136
|(42)
|Worcester
|321
|(17)
|1*
|Data not available
|(15)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|2,277
|10-19
|3,975
|(1)
|20-29
|11,302
|(18)
|1*
|30-39
|13,695
|(42)
|5*
|40-49
|12,784
|(101)
|3*
|50-59
|11,323
|(249)
|13*
|60-69
|8,036
|(520)
|12*
|70-79
|5,066
|(783)
|20*
|80+
|4,651
|(1,461)
|76*
|Data not available
|(13)
|1*
|Female
|38,005
|(1,569)
|69*
|Male
|35,104
|(1,619)
|62*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|21,160
|(1,295)
|49*
|Asian (NH)
|1,426
|(123)
|6*
|White (NH)
|14,797
|(1,357)
|67*
|Hispanic
|19,452
|(361)
|8*
|Other (NH)
|3,498
|(35)
|Data not available
|12,776
|(17)
|1*