VIDEO: No Injuries Reported After Child on Bicycle is Struck on Three Notch Road in California

On Friday, July 10, 2020, at 7:45 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the intersection of Three Notch Road and Chancellors Run Road in California, for the motor vehicle accident involving a bicyclist.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single bicyclist struck a vehicle in the Northbound lanes of Three Notch Road, and reported all occupants out of the roadway.

The bicyclist was a young child/teenager, who was travelling on the sidewalk from Chancellors Run Road to the crosswalk on Three Notch Road, and attempted to cross all lanes of Three Notch Road on a “Red Crosswalk Signal”.

When the traffic signal for the Northbound lanes changed to green, the SUV in the number one lane nearly struck the bicyclist and honked her horn to alert him and the nearby drivers, the vehicle in the number two lane narrowly missed the bicyclist, with the second vehicle in the number two lane was struck by the bicyclist. Several witnesses and off-duty paramedics and firefighters stopped on the scene to render aid and assist all involved parties out of the roadway.

The operator of the striking vehicle said he never saw the child or the bike when the collision occurred due to the SUV, and his vehicles blindspot blocking the bicycle.

No injuries were reported and the child refused all care on the scene. The child’s mother responded to the scene and took custody of the child.

