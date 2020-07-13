Maryland Reports 73,527 COVID-19 Cases and 3,194 Deaths, An Increase of 418 Cases and 6 Deaths

July 13, 2020


As of Monday, July 13, 2020, Maryland reports 73,527 COVID-19 cases and 3,194 deaths. An increase of 418 cases and 6 deaths overnight

Number of confirmed cases : 73,527
Number of persons tested negative : 578,430
Total testing volume : 818,993
Number of confirmed deaths : 3,194
Number of probable deaths : 131
Currently hospitalized : 386
Acute care : 278
Intensive care : 108
Ever hospitalized : 11,467
Released from isolation : 5,230

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 218 (18)
Anne Arundel 5,562 (202) 8*
Baltimore City 8,566 (353) 13*
Baltimore County 8,892 (474) 22*
Calvert 453 (26) 1*
Caroline 336 (3)
Carroll 1,221 (113) 3*
Cecil 529 (28) 1*
Charles 1,528 (88) 2*
Dorchester 217 (5)
Frederick 2,605 (113) 7*
Garrett 27
Harford 1,288 (63) 3*
Howard 2,850 (90) 6*
Kent 205 (22) 1*
Montgomery 15,780 (722) 38*
Prince George’s 19,773 (691) 23*
Queen Anne’s 290 (22) 1*
St. Mary’s 708 (51)
Somerset 101 (3)
Talbot 189 (4)
Washington 728 (29)
Wicomico 1,139 (42)
Worcester 322 (17) 1*
Data not available (15) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 2,297
10-19 4,019 (1)
20-29 11,422 (18) 1*
30-39 13,765 (42) 5*
40-49 12,840 (101) 3*
50-59 11,380 (250) 13*
60-69 8,065 (522) 12*
70-79 5,081 (786) 20*
80+ 4,658 (1,461) 76*
Data not available (13) 1*
Female 38,231 (1,572) 69*
Male 35,296 (1,622) 62*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 21,250 (1,298) 49*
Asian (NH) 1,427 (124) 6*
White (NH) 14,901 (1,357) 67*
Hispanic 19,491 (363) 8*
Other (NH) 3,518 (35)
Data not available 12,940 (17) 1*


