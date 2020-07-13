As of Monday, July 13, 2020, Maryland reports 73,527 COVID-19 cases and 3,194 deaths. An increase of 418 cases and 6 deaths overnight
Number of confirmed cases : 73,527
Number of persons tested negative : 578,430
Total testing volume : 818,993
Number of confirmed deaths : 3,194
Number of probable deaths : 131
Currently hospitalized : 386
Acute care : 278
Intensive care : 108
Ever hospitalized : 11,467
Released from isolation : 5,230
Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|218
|(18)
|Anne Arundel
|5,562
|(202)
|8*
|Baltimore City
|8,566
|(353)
|13*
|Baltimore County
|8,892
|(474)
|22*
|Calvert
|453
|(26)
|1*
|Caroline
|336
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,221
|(113)
|3*
|Cecil
|529
|(28)
|1*
|Charles
|1,528
|(88)
|2*
|Dorchester
|217
|(5)
|Frederick
|2,605
|(113)
|7*
|Garrett
|27
|Harford
|1,288
|(63)
|3*
|Howard
|2,850
|(90)
|6*
|Kent
|205
|(22)
|1*
|Montgomery
|15,780
|(722)
|38*
|Prince George’s
|19,773
|(691)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|290
|(22)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|708
|(51)
|Somerset
|101
|(3)
|Talbot
|189
|(4)
|Washington
|728
|(29)
|Wicomico
|1,139
|(42)
|Worcester
|322
|(17)
|1*
|Data not available
|(15)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|2,297
|10-19
|4,019
|(1)
|20-29
|11,422
|(18)
|1*
|30-39
|13,765
|(42)
|5*
|40-49
|12,840
|(101)
|3*
|50-59
|11,380
|(250)
|13*
|60-69
|8,065
|(522)
|12*
|70-79
|5,081
|(786)
|20*
|80+
|4,658
|(1,461)
|76*
|Data not available
|(13)
|1*
|Female
|38,231
|(1,572)
|69*
|Male
|35,296
|(1,622)
|62*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|21,250
|(1,298)
|49*
|Asian (NH)
|1,427
|(124)
|6*
|White (NH)
|14,901
|(1,357)
|67*
|Hispanic
|19,491
|(363)
|8*
|Other (NH)
|3,518
|(35)
|Data not available
|12,940
|(17)
|1*