

As of Monday, July 13, 2020, Maryland reports 73,527 COVID-19 cases and 3,194 deaths. An increase of 418 cases and 6 deaths overnight

Number of confirmed cases : 73,527

Number of persons tested negative : 578,430

Total testing volume : 818,993

Number of confirmed deaths : 3,194

Number of probable deaths : 131

Currently hospitalized : 386

Acute care : 278

Intensive care : 108

Ever hospitalized : 11,467

Released from isolation : 5,230

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:

Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result

Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test

NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 218 (18) Anne Arundel 5,562 (202) 8* Baltimore City 8,566 (353) 13* Baltimore County 8,892 (474) 22* Calvert 453 (26) 1* Caroline 336 (3) Carroll 1,221 (113) 3* Cecil 529 (28) 1* Charles 1,528 (88) 2* Dorchester 217 (5) Frederick 2,605 (113) 7* Garrett 27 Harford 1,288 (63) 3* Howard 2,850 (90) 6* Kent 205 (22) 1* Montgomery 15,780 (722) 38* Prince George’s 19,773 (691) 23* Queen Anne’s 290 (22) 1* St. Mary’s 708 (51) Somerset 101 (3) Talbot 189 (4) Washington 728 (29) Wicomico 1,139 (42) Worcester 322 (17) 1* Data not available (15) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 2,297 10-19 4,019 (1) 20-29 11,422 (18) 1* 30-39 13,765 (42) 5* 40-49 12,840 (101) 3* 50-59 11,380 (250) 13* 60-69 8,065 (522) 12* 70-79 5,081 (786) 20* 80+ 4,658 (1,461) 76* Data not available (13) 1* Female 38,231 (1,572) 69* Male 35,296 (1,622) 62*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 21,250 (1,298) 49* Asian (NH) 1,427 (124) 6* White (NH) 14,901 (1,357) 67* Hispanic 19,491 (363) 8* Other (NH) 3,518 (35) Data not available 12,940 (17) 1*