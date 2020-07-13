St. Mary’s County Public Schools Meeting for Fall 2020 Safe Return to School Planning

St. Mary’s County Public Schools will host a virtual town hall on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. to discuss the planning process for the return to school in Fall 2020.

Dr. J. Scott Smith, Superintendent, will share information with the community about how St. Mary’s County Public Schools will be addressing the requirements of the Maryland Recovery Plan for Education and planning the safe return of students and staff to schools for the 2020-2021 school year.

The virtual town hall will be streamed live at www.smcps.org/streaming, on cable Channel 96, and on the SMCPS YouTube channel. Information about how the public can submit questions will be posted on the website above.

