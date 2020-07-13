St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identity of Theft Suspect at Lexington Park Foot Locker

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation. On Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 6:41 pm, while in the Lexington Park Foot Locker store, the suspect put two items of clothing under his shirt and left the store without paying for them.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Robert Chase at 301-475-4200, ext. 78079 or email robert.chase@stmarysmd.com. Case # 43144-20

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

For official news and information, follow the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office on Twitter @firstsheriff

