Leonardtown Man Charged with Rape, Assault and Sex Abuse of a Minor

On Thursday, July 9, 2020 the rape and sex abuse of a minor court case was forwarded to Circuit Court in St. Mary’s County.

On Friday, March 6, 2020, Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Point Lookout Road, in Leonardtown for a report of a sex offense.

Contact was made with an adult female complainant who advised her 8-year-old male family member was sexually assaulted by an adult male, later identified as Michael Kevin Abell, 58, of Leonardtown.

The female complainant told police she went up to the guest room where the child and Abell were located, and when she walked into the bedroom she observed the victim, pulling his pajama pants up, while Abell was standing directly behind him, fully clothed. She went on to say that what she saw was strange, and that Abell immediately left the room and began walking downstairs to exit the residence. When the complainant asked the victim what happened, he told her that Abell told him to pull his pants down so Abell could lick him. This enraged the female complainant who chased Abell out of the house and confronted him in the front yard of the residence, and asked him what he was doing, she stated he replied, “I don’t know, I need help”. She told Abell to leave the area and called police.

The next morning at approximately 6:00 a.m., Abell was located in a wooded area in front of the residence, he was found with what police described as “suffering severe self-inflicted lacerations to both wrists and suffering from hypothermia”. Abell was subsequently transported to Washington Hospital Center for his injuries.

On March 10, 2020, Deputy Daniel Sidorowicz, of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office made contact with Abell at Washington Hospital Center, who stated the night of the incident, he was caught molesting the 8-Year-old child. Abell said, he directed the victim to pull his pants down and he placed his mouth on the victim’s buttocks for sexual gratification. Abell stated there was an earlier incident with the victim, which occurred a few weeks prior. Abell stated he and the victim were in the basement of the residence and he performed fellatio on the victim. Abell stated there were only two incidents of sexual contact between him and the victim.

Abell was charged with sex abuse of a minor, rape second degree, sex offense third degree, and is currently incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center on a no bond status while awaiting his court appearance.

