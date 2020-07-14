As of Tuesday, July 14, 2020, Maryland reports 74,260 COVID-19 cases and 3,202 deaths. An increase of 733 cases and 8 deaths overnight.

COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland

Number of confirmed cases : 74,260

Number of persons tested negative : 591,809

Total testing volume : 834,408

Number of confirmed deaths : 3,202

Number of probable deaths : 132

Currently hospitalized : 415

Acute care : 297

Intensive care : 118

Ever hospitalized : 11,485

Released from isolation : 5,238

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:

Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result

Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test

NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 220 (18) Anne Arundel 5,619 (202) 8* Baltimore City 8,689 (354) 13* Baltimore County 8,990 (476) 22* Calvert 458 (26) 1* Caroline 345 (3) Carroll 1,224 (113) 3* Cecil 531 (28) 1* Charles 1,534 (88) 2* Dorchester 217 (5) Frederick 2,619 (113) 7* Garrett 27 Harford 1,311 (63) 3* Howard 2,891 (90) 6* Kent 205 (22) 1* Montgomery 15,883 (724) 38* Prince George’s 19,956 (692) 23* Queen Anne’s 296 (22) 1* St. Mary’s 721 (51) Somerset 103 (3) Talbot 197 (4) Washington 737 (29) Wicomico 1,156 (42) Worcester 331 (17) 1* Data not available (17) 2*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 2,327 10-19 4,084 (1) 20-29 11,590 (18) 1* 30-39 13,905 (42) 5* 40-49 12,952 (101) 3* 50-59 11,467 (251) 13* 60-69 8,130 (523) 12* 70-79 5,119 (788) 20* 80+ 4,686 (1,463) 76* Data not available (15) 2* Female 38,640 (1,575) 69* Male 35,620 (1,627) 63*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 21,525 (1,301) 49* Asian (NH) 1,446 (124) 6* White (NH) 15,161 (1,357) 67* Hispanic 19,701 (366) 8* Other (NH) 3,551 (35) Data not available 12,876 (19) 2*