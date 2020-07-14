As of Tuesday, July 14, 2020, Maryland reports 74,260 COVID-19 cases and 3,202 deaths. An increase of 733 cases and 8 deaths overnight.
COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland
Number of confirmed cases : 74,260
Number of persons tested negative : 591,809
Total testing volume : 834,408
Number of confirmed deaths : 3,202
Number of probable deaths : 132
Currently hospitalized : 415
Acute care : 297
Intensive care : 118
Ever hospitalized : 11,485
Released from isolation : 5,238
Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|220
|(18)
|Anne Arundel
|5,619
|(202)
|8*
|Baltimore City
|8,689
|(354)
|13*
|Baltimore County
|8,990
|(476)
|22*
|Calvert
|458
|(26)
|1*
|Caroline
|345
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,224
|(113)
|3*
|Cecil
|531
|(28)
|1*
|Charles
|1,534
|(88)
|2*
|Dorchester
|217
|(5)
|Frederick
|2,619
|(113)
|7*
|Garrett
|27
|Harford
|1,311
|(63)
|3*
|Howard
|2,891
|(90)
|6*
|Kent
|205
|(22)
|1*
|Montgomery
|15,883
|(724)
|38*
|Prince George’s
|19,956
|(692)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|296
|(22)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|721
|(51)
|Somerset
|103
|(3)
|Talbot
|197
|(4)
|Washington
|737
|(29)
|Wicomico
|1,156
|(42)
|Worcester
|331
|(17)
|1*
|Data not available
|(17)
|2*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|2,327
|10-19
|4,084
|(1)
|20-29
|11,590
|(18)
|1*
|30-39
|13,905
|(42)
|5*
|40-49
|12,952
|(101)
|3*
|50-59
|11,467
|(251)
|13*
|60-69
|8,130
|(523)
|12*
|70-79
|5,119
|(788)
|20*
|80+
|4,686
|(1,463)
|76*
|Data not available
|(15)
|2*
|Female
|38,640
|(1,575)
|69*
|Male
|35,620
|(1,627)
|63*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|21,525
|(1,301)
|49*
|Asian (NH)
|1,446
|(124)
|6*
|White (NH)
|15,161
|(1,357)
|67*
|Hispanic
|19,701
|(366)
|8*
|Other (NH)
|3,551
|(35)
|Data not available
|12,876
|(19)
|2*