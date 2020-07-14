Maryland Reports 74,260 COVID-19 Cases and 3,202 Deaths, an Increase of 733 Cases and 8 Deaths

July 14, 2020

As of Tuesday, July 14, 2020, Maryland reports 74,260 COVID-19 cases and 3,202 deaths. An increase of 733 cases and 8 deaths overnight.

COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland

Number of confirmed cases : 74,260
Number of persons tested negative : 591,809
Total testing volume : 834,408
Number of confirmed deaths : 3,202
Number of probable deaths : 132
Currently hospitalized : 415
Acute care : 297
Intensive care : 118
Ever hospitalized : 11,485
Released from isolation : 5,238

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 220 (18)
Anne Arundel 5,619 (202) 8*
Baltimore City 8,689 (354) 13*
Baltimore County 8,990 (476) 22*
Calvert 458 (26) 1*
Caroline 345 (3)
Carroll 1,224 (113) 3*
Cecil 531 (28) 1*
Charles 1,534 (88) 2*
Dorchester 217 (5)
Frederick 2,619 (113) 7*
Garrett 27
Harford 1,311 (63) 3*
Howard 2,891 (90) 6*
Kent 205 (22) 1*
Montgomery 15,883 (724) 38*
Prince George’s 19,956 (692) 23*
Queen Anne’s 296 (22) 1*
St. Mary’s 721 (51)
Somerset 103 (3)
Talbot 197 (4)
Washington 737 (29)
Wicomico 1,156 (42)
Worcester 331 (17) 1*
Data not available (17) 2*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 2,327
10-19 4,084 (1)
20-29 11,590 (18) 1*
30-39 13,905 (42) 5*
40-49 12,952 (101) 3*
50-59 11,467 (251) 13*
60-69 8,130 (523) 12*
70-79 5,119 (788) 20*
80+ 4,686 (1,463) 76*
Data not available (15) 2*
Female 38,640 (1,575) 69*
Male 35,620 (1,627) 63*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 21,525 (1,301) 49*
Asian (NH) 1,446 (124) 6*
White (NH) 15,161 (1,357) 67*
Hispanic 19,701 (366) 8*
Other (NH) 3,551 (35)
Data not available 12,876 (19) 2*


This entry was posted on July 14, 2020 at 10:16 am and is filed under All News, Anne Arundel News, Calvert News, Charles News, Community, County, COVID-19, More News, Prince George's News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.