Solomons Woman Arrested on Drug Charges at Super 8 in Prince Frederick After Welfare Check

On July 7, 2020, Deputy Sturdivant, of the Calvert County County Sheriff’s Office, responded to Super 8 in Prince Frederick for a welfare check.

The complainant advised a female guest at the hotel seemed out of it and needed to be checked on. Deputy Sturdivant made contact with the female guest, Sandra Lee Pitcher, 52, of Solomons, who he observed to be lethargic and have slurred speech.

Sturdivant entered the room and observed several objects scattered on the floor, as well as a syringe on the night stand and a syringe cap on the bathroom floor. Pitcher was detained and a search of her person was conducted which resulted in a small capsule containing suspected heroin residue.

Pitcher was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where she was charged with CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

