Commissioners Receive Grant Spending Updates and Approve New COVID-19 Related Grant

During their regular business meeting on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County received COVID-19 related financial reports from Emergency Services, Aging & Human Services, Economic Development, and Finance.

The Commissioners approved the FFY2020 Sub-Recipient Agreement for the Emergency Management Performance COVID-19 Supplemental Grant, Project US2140, from the Department of Homeland Security on behalf of the Emergency Services Department for $26,024.26 to fund COVID-19 response supplies and materials.

The Commissioners approved a budget amendment for the Department of Aging & Human Services for COVID-19 related expenditures. Funds totaling $126,890 were reallocated to address local needs during the pandemic. These funds covered the following: $15,382 for books; $8,000 for meals for individuals/families that were quarantined or could not reach food pantries; $54,400 for feeding students to prevent a disruption in food service when the school system had to temporarily suspend their feeding operation; and $49,077.82 for food to replenish food pantries after the increased usage during the shutdown.

The Department of Economic Development reported to the Commissioners that 142 CARES Act Funding Relief Grants for St. Mary’s County small businesses and nonprofits had been awarded; and there are currently 68 additional applications under review. The Commissioners agreed to revisit the progress of the CARES Small Business Relief Grant distributions at their Aug. 18, 2020 meeting.

The final item on the Commissioners agenda was an update from the Department of Finance on the federal CARES Grant, which included a request for a change to the approved spending plan due to additional funding available from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for a savings of $286,209. The Commissioners unanimously approved the request.

