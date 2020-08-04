Police Re-Arrest Man Connected to a Violent Domestic-Related Assault/ Attempted Murder

UPDATE 8/4/2020: Charles County Sheriff’s officers assigned to the Warrant/Fugitive Unit located Eric Benjamin Mitchell, 22, of Waldorf who was wanted for leaving a rehab facility the courts had ordered him to after being charged with the attempted murder of his girlfriend. On February 9, officers responded to a 9-1-1 call in the 3300 block of Gallery Place in Waldorf for a domestic assault in progress.

Mitchell is alleged to have stabbed his girlfriend in the abdomen after she attempted to escape from him with their two young children. Mitchell was arrested on the scene and subsequently indicted for attempted murder, first-degree assault, and other charges. He was held at the Charles County Detention Center with no bond.

On July 2, Mitchell was released from CCSO custody by a judge for the Circuit Court for Charles County to attend an in-patient substance abuse program in Harford County. He fled from the rehab facility on July 12 and the Circuit Court issued a warrant for Mitchell’s arrest on July 13.

Officers pursued leads over the following weeks and located Mitchell in Waldorf on August 3. He was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center with no bond.

UPDATE 7/14/2020: Charles County Sheriff’s officers assigned to the Warrants Unit are searching for Eric Benjamin Mitchell, 22, of Waldorf, who escaped from an in-patient substance abuse program after being remanded to that facility on July 2 by the Circuit Court for Charles County.

Mitchell, who was being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center since February, walked out of the treatment facility in Hartford County on July 12. On July 13, the Circuit Court issued a warrant for Mitchell’s arrest.

Mitchell is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

2/10/2020: On February 9, 2020, officers responded to a 9-1-1 call in the 3300 block of Gallery Place in Waldorf for a violent domestic assault in progress. Mitchell is alleged to have stabbed his girlfriend in the abdomen after she attempted to escape from him with their two young children.

Mitchell was arrested on the scene and subsequently indicted for attempted murder, first-degree assault, and other charges.

Mitchell is 5’8”, 130 lbs., and has numerous tattoos on both arms. He has a prominent tattoo on his chest that says, “Only God Can Judge.”

Anyone with information about Mitchell’s whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 or (301) 932-2222. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

