Police in St. Mary’s County Identify Tyreke Kenyatta Cutchember as Drug Dealer who Sold Drugs That Lead to a Fatal Overdose in June

July 15, 2020

Tyreke Kenyatta Cutchember, 44 of Lexington Park

In June of 2020, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice Narcotics Division responded to the scene of a death investigation in which the victim’s primary cause of death was the result of an overdose of a controlled dangerous substance.

Investigation determined Tyreke Kenyatta Cutchember, 44 of Lexington Park, to be a distributor of controlled dangerous substances.

Search warrants were executed on Cutchember’s vehicle and residence. During the search warrants, a large quantity of prescription medications, currency and a loaded handgun were recovered.

Cutchember was arrested and charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana.

Investigation continues pending a review with the State’s Attorney Office for St. Mary’s County.

