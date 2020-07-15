Police in St. Mary’s County Identify Tyreke Kenyatta Cutchember as Drug Dealer who Sold Drugs That Lead to a Fatal Overdose in June

In June of 2020, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice Narcotics Division responded to the scene of a death investigation in which the victim’s primary cause of death was the result of an overdose of a controlled dangerous substance.

Investigation determined Tyreke Kenyatta Cutchember, 44 of Lexington Park, to be a distributor of controlled dangerous substances.

Search warrants were executed on Cutchember’s vehicle and residence. During the search warrants, a large quantity of prescription medications, currency and a loaded handgun were recovered.

Cutchember was arrested and charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana.

Investigation continues pending a review with the State’s Attorney Office for St. Mary’s County.

