Maryland Reports 75,016 COVID-19 Cases and 3,209 Deaths, an Increase of 756 Cases and 7 Deaths

July 15, 2020

As of Wednesday, July 15, 2020, Maryland reports 75,016 COVID-19 cases and 3,209 deaths. An increase of 756 cases and 7 deaths overnight.

COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland

Number of confirmed cases : 75,016
Number of persons tested negative : 605,072
Total testing volume : 855,941
Number of confirmed deaths : 3,209
Number of probable deaths : 132
Currently hospitalized : 447
Acute care : 318
Intensive care : 129
Ever hospitalized : 11,625
Released from isolation : 5,238

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 222 (18)
Anne Arundel 5,683 (203) 8*
Baltimore City 8,835 (356) 14*
Baltimore County 9,153 (480) 22*
Calvert 459 (26) 1*
Caroline 347 (3)
Carroll 1,228 (113) 3*
Cecil 536 (28) 1*
Charles 1,552 (88) 2*
Dorchester 219 (5)
Frederick 2,635 (113) 7*
Garrett 28
Harford 1,325 (64) 3*
Howard 2,922 (91) 6*
Kent 208 (22) 1*
Montgomery 15,986 (725) 38*
Prince George’s 20,099 (694) 23*
Queen Anne’s 299 (22) 1*
St. Mary’s 730 (51)
Somerset 105 (3)
Talbot 207 (4)
Washington 739 (29)
Wicomico 1,160 (42)
Worcester 339 (17) 1*
Data not available (12) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 2,355
10-19 4,146 (1)
20-29 11,783 (18) 1*
30-39 14,028 (42) 5*
40-49 13,067 (101) 3*
50-59 11,571 (252) 13*
60-69 8,200 (524) 12*
70-79 5,156 (792) 20*
80+ 4,710 (1,469) 77*
Data not available (10) 1*
Female 39,080 (1,577) 69*
Male 35,936 (1,632) 63*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 21,784 (1,305) 49*
Asian (NH) 1,458 (124) 6*
White (NH) 15,394 (1,363) 68*
Hispanic 19,822 (368) 8*
Other (NH) 3,583 (36)
Data not available 12,975 (13) 1*


