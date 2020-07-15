As of Wednesday, July 15, 2020, Maryland reports 75,016 COVID-19 cases and 3,209 deaths. An increase of 756 cases and 7 deaths overnight.

COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland

Number of confirmed cases : 75,016

Number of persons tested negative : 605,072

Total testing volume : 855,941

Number of confirmed deaths : 3,209

Number of probable deaths : 132

Currently hospitalized : 447

Acute care : 318

Intensive care : 129

Ever hospitalized : 11,625

Released from isolation : 5,238

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:

Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result

Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test

NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 222 (18) Anne Arundel 5,683 (203) 8* Baltimore City 8,835 (356) 14* Baltimore County 9,153 (480) 22* Calvert 459 (26) 1* Caroline 347 (3) Carroll 1,228 (113) 3* Cecil 536 (28) 1* Charles 1,552 (88) 2* Dorchester 219 (5) Frederick 2,635 (113) 7* Garrett 28 Harford 1,325 (64) 3* Howard 2,922 (91) 6* Kent 208 (22) 1* Montgomery 15,986 (725) 38* Prince George’s 20,099 (694) 23* Queen Anne’s 299 (22) 1* St. Mary’s 730 (51) Somerset 105 (3) Talbot 207 (4) Washington 739 (29) Wicomico 1,160 (42) Worcester 339 (17) 1* Data not available (12) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 2,355 10-19 4,146 (1) 20-29 11,783 (18) 1* 30-39 14,028 (42) 5* 40-49 13,067 (101) 3* 50-59 11,571 (252) 13* 60-69 8,200 (524) 12* 70-79 5,156 (792) 20* 80+ 4,710 (1,469) 77* Data not available (10) 1* Female 39,080 (1,577) 69* Male 35,936 (1,632) 63*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 21,784 (1,305) 49* Asian (NH) 1,458 (124) 6* White (NH) 15,394 (1,363) 68* Hispanic 19,822 (368) 8* Other (NH) 3,583 (36) Data not available 12,975 (13) 1*