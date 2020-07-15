As of Wednesday, July 15, 2020, Maryland reports 75,016 COVID-19 cases and 3,209 deaths. An increase of 756 cases and 7 deaths overnight.
COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland
Number of confirmed cases : 75,016
Number of persons tested negative : 605,072
Total testing volume : 855,941
Number of confirmed deaths : 3,209
Number of probable deaths : 132
Currently hospitalized : 447
Acute care : 318
Intensive care : 129
Ever hospitalized : 11,625
Released from isolation : 5,238
Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|222
|(18)
|Anne Arundel
|5,683
|(203)
|8*
|Baltimore City
|8,835
|(356)
|14*
|Baltimore County
|9,153
|(480)
|22*
|Calvert
|459
|(26)
|1*
|Caroline
|347
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,228
|(113)
|3*
|Cecil
|536
|(28)
|1*
|Charles
|1,552
|(88)
|2*
|Dorchester
|219
|(5)
|Frederick
|2,635
|(113)
|7*
|Garrett
|28
|Harford
|1,325
|(64)
|3*
|Howard
|2,922
|(91)
|6*
|Kent
|208
|(22)
|1*
|Montgomery
|15,986
|(725)
|38*
|Prince George’s
|20,099
|(694)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|299
|(22)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|730
|(51)
|Somerset
|105
|(3)
|Talbot
|207
|(4)
|Washington
|739
|(29)
|Wicomico
|1,160
|(42)
|Worcester
|339
|(17)
|1*
|Data not available
|(12)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|2,355
|10-19
|4,146
|(1)
|20-29
|11,783
|(18)
|1*
|30-39
|14,028
|(42)
|5*
|40-49
|13,067
|(101)
|3*
|50-59
|11,571
|(252)
|13*
|60-69
|8,200
|(524)
|12*
|70-79
|5,156
|(792)
|20*
|80+
|4,710
|(1,469)
|77*
|Data not available
|(10)
|1*
|Female
|39,080
|(1,577)
|69*
|Male
|35,936
|(1,632)
|63*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|21,784
|(1,305)
|49*
|Asian (NH)
|1,458
|(124)
|6*
|White (NH)
|15,394
|(1,363)
|68*
|Hispanic
|19,822
|(368)
|8*
|Other (NH)
|3,583
|(36)
|Data not available
|12,975
|(13)
|1*