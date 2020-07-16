As of Thursday, July 16, 2020, Maryland reports 75,664 COVID-19 cases and 3,215 deaths. An increase of 648 cases and 6 deaths overnight.

COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland

Number of confirmed cases : 75,664

Number of persons tested negative : 616,865

Total testing volume : 872,832

Number of confirmed deaths : 3,215

Number of probable deaths : 132

Currently hospitalized : 436

Acute care : 299

Intensive care : 137

Ever hospitalized : 11,687

Released from isolation : 5,286

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:

Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result

Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test

NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 224 (18) Anne Arundel 5,735 (203) 8* Baltimore City 8,998 (359) 14* Baltimore County 9,261 (482) 22* Calvert 467 (26) 1* Caroline 350 (3) Carroll 1,235 (113) 3* Cecil 538 (28) 1* Charles 1,567 (88) 2* Dorchester 231 (5) Frederick 2,655 (113) 7* Garrett 29 Harford 1,336 (63) 3* Howard 2,957 (91) 6* Kent 211 (22) 1* Montgomery 16,056 (725) 38* Prince George’s 20,191 (696) 23* Queen Anne’s 301 (22) 1* St. Mary’s 739 (51) Somerset 105 (3) Talbot 216 (4) Washington 743 (29) Wicomico 1,164 (42) Worcester 355 (17) 1* Data not available (12) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 2,387 10-19 4,207 (1) 20-29 11,972 (18) 1* 30-39 14,183 (42) 5* 40-49 13,142 (102) 3* 50-59 11,639 (254) 13* 60-69 8,243 (523) 12* 70-79 5,173 (793) 20* 80+ 4,718 (1,472) 77* Data not available (10) 1* Female 39,437 (1,581) 69* Male 36,227 (1,634) 63*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 22,000 (1,308) 49* Asian (NH) 1,475 (124) 6* White (NH) 15,599 (1,365) 68* Hispanic 19,937 (370) 8* Other (NH) 3,608 (36) Data not available 13,045 (12) 1*



