Maryland Reports 75,664 COVID-19 Cases and 3,215 Deaths, an Increase of 648 Cases and 6 Deaths

July 16, 2020

As of Thursday, July 16, 2020, Maryland reports 75,664 COVID-19 cases and 3,215 deaths. An increase of 648 cases and 6 deaths overnight.

COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland

Number of confirmed cases : 75,664
Number of persons tested negative : 616,865
Total testing volume : 872,832
Number of confirmed deaths : 3,215
Number of probable deaths : 132
Currently hospitalized : 436
Acute care : 299
Intensive care : 137
Ever hospitalized : 11,687
Released from isolation : 5,286

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 224 (18)
Anne Arundel 5,735 (203) 8*
Baltimore City 8,998 (359) 14*
Baltimore County 9,261 (482) 22*
Calvert 467 (26) 1*
Caroline 350 (3)
Carroll 1,235 (113) 3*
Cecil 538 (28) 1*
Charles 1,567 (88) 2*
Dorchester 231 (5)
Frederick 2,655 (113) 7*
Garrett 29
Harford 1,336 (63) 3*
Howard 2,957 (91) 6*
Kent 211 (22) 1*
Montgomery 16,056 (725) 38*
Prince George’s 20,191 (696) 23*
Queen Anne’s 301 (22) 1*
St. Mary’s 739 (51)
Somerset 105 (3)
Talbot 216 (4)
Washington 743 (29)
Wicomico 1,164 (42)
Worcester 355 (17) 1*
Data not available (12) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 2,387
10-19 4,207 (1)
20-29 11,972 (18) 1*
30-39 14,183 (42) 5*
40-49 13,142 (102) 3*
50-59 11,639 (254) 13*
60-69 8,243 (523) 12*
70-79 5,173 (793) 20*
80+ 4,718 (1,472) 77*
Data not available (10) 1*
Female 39,437 (1,581) 69*
Male 36,227 (1,634) 63*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 22,000 (1,308) 49*
Asian (NH) 1,475 (124) 6*
White (NH) 15,599 (1,365) 68*
Hispanic 19,937 (370) 8*
Other (NH) 3,608 (36)
Data not available 13,045 (12) 1*

 

