As of Thursday, July 16, 2020, Maryland reports 75,664 COVID-19 cases and 3,215 deaths. An increase of 648 cases and 6 deaths overnight.
COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland
Number of confirmed cases : 75,664
Number of persons tested negative : 616,865
Total testing volume : 872,832
Number of confirmed deaths : 3,215
Number of probable deaths : 132
Currently hospitalized : 436
Acute care : 299
Intensive care : 137
Ever hospitalized : 11,687
Released from isolation : 5,286
Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|224
|(18)
|Anne Arundel
|5,735
|(203)
|8*
|Baltimore City
|8,998
|(359)
|14*
|Baltimore County
|9,261
|(482)
|22*
|Calvert
|467
|(26)
|1*
|Caroline
|350
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,235
|(113)
|3*
|Cecil
|538
|(28)
|1*
|Charles
|1,567
|(88)
|2*
|Dorchester
|231
|(5)
|Frederick
|2,655
|(113)
|7*
|Garrett
|29
|Harford
|1,336
|(63)
|3*
|Howard
|2,957
|(91)
|6*
|Kent
|211
|(22)
|1*
|Montgomery
|16,056
|(725)
|38*
|Prince George’s
|20,191
|(696)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|301
|(22)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|739
|(51)
|Somerset
|105
|(3)
|Talbot
|216
|(4)
|Washington
|743
|(29)
|Wicomico
|1,164
|(42)
|Worcester
|355
|(17)
|1*
|Data not available
|(12)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|2,387
|10-19
|4,207
|(1)
|20-29
|11,972
|(18)
|1*
|30-39
|14,183
|(42)
|5*
|40-49
|13,142
|(102)
|3*
|50-59
|11,639
|(254)
|13*
|60-69
|8,243
|(523)
|12*
|70-79
|5,173
|(793)
|20*
|80+
|4,718
|(1,472)
|77*
|Data not available
|(10)
|1*
|Female
|39,437
|(1,581)
|69*
|Male
|36,227
|(1,634)
|63*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|22,000
|(1,308)
|49*
|Asian (NH)
|1,475
|(124)
|6*
|White (NH)
|15,599
|(1,365)
|68*
|Hispanic
|19,937
|(370)
|8*
|Other (NH)
|3,608
|(36)
|Data not available
|13,045
|(12)
|1*