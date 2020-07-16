VIDEO: Impaired Hollywood Woman Arrested at the Scene of Three Car Accident in California

On Thursday, July 16, 2020 at approximately 1:55 p.m., Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to Three Notch Road in the area of Town Creek Drive, in California, for a motor vehicle accident.

Deputies arrived on scene to find three vehicles involved, police identified the at fault driver as Linda Marie Bond, 25, of Hollywood. Bond was arrested at the scene.

The adult male driver of the blue passenger car was taken to an area hospital for his injuries.

At one-point Bond told police that her child was in the truck, and when police informed her that she was the only person in the truck, she then asked where here child was.

Bond’s driver’s license is suspended in Maryland.

Bond was arrested for impaired driving and other charges; an update will be provided when more information becomes available.



