One Flown to Area Trauma Center After Vehicle Hits Pedestrian and Residence in Mechanicsville

On Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at approximately 2:46 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 39500 block of Thomas Drive in Mechanicsville, for the motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian.

Crews arrived on the scene to find an adult female laying on the ground on the exterior of the residence, and was determined to have been struck by the vehicle.

Emergency medical personnel from Hughesville and Dentsville provided patient care and requested a helicopter for the victims injuries, with firefighters from Mechanicsville and Hughesville conducted an assessment of the structure’s foundation to ensure scene safety.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the patient to an area trauma center with unknown injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the incident.

All photos are courtesy of the Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department. http://www.hvfdems.org/

