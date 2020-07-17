Prince George’s County Mother Arrested for Murder, Confesses to Suffocating Her 7-Month Old Son

Detectives with our Homicide Unit have charged a mother in connection with the death of her seven-month-old son. The mother is 34-year-old Shannon Renee Thompson of Cambleton Court. The deceased infant is Majesty Thompson.

On June 17th, at approximately 6:10 pm, patrol officers responded to the family’s home for a welfare check. Unfortunately, the baby was located in the home unresponsive and was pronounced dead a short time later.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner initiated an autopsy and the baby’s manner of death was ruled a homicide. The mother has admitted to suffocating the infant. She is charged with first and second degree murder and related charges. She is currently in custody of the Department of Corrections.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 20-0029109.