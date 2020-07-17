Heartic Lee Taylor, Sr., 100, of Lexington Park, Maryland, peacefully passed away at home on July 10, 2020. Heartic was born on September 20, 1919, in Dermott, Arkansas to Ollie Taylor and Anne Thomas.

He moved to Chicago and later joined the United States Army in 1942 where he served as a Munition Worker (military weapons, ammunition, and equipment). Heartic was honorably discharged from the US Army in 1945. He then moved to Lexington Park, where he started working on PAX Naval Air Station with the Department of Transportation. Heartic married his wife, Linna Mae in 1955 in Lexington Park, Maryland. They were blessed with beautiful children, Heartic Jr., Delilah, Ollie, Doris, and Rickey Sr.

Heartic was a very easy-going individual who was always accommodating and helpful, full of compassion, charming to be around and was a leader and inspiration to many. He enjoyed coaching, playing baseball and fishing. He also loved to travel to see friends and watch baseball and girls’ college softball on TV.

Heartic was preceded in death by his parents, Ollie and Anne; brother, Otis; wife, Linna Mae and four of his children, Heartic, Jr., Delilah, Ollie and Doris.

Heartic is survived by his close friend, Sylvia London of Greensboro, NC; son, Rickey Taylor (Shana) of Lexington Park; stepson, Bernard London (Valerie) of Fredericksburg, VA; grandchildren, Felicia, Condracedra, Chay, Telvon, Makina, Matthew (Shiree) and Draon (Lakondria), 19 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.

Visitation will begin at 10 am until time of service at 11 am on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 38576 Brett Way, Mechanicsville, MD. Interment to follow at First Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 21075 Hermanville Rd, Lexington Park, MD 20653.