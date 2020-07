Nathaniel Pace II, of Maryland, departed this earthly life Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in Greensboro, NC. Family and friends will unite on Friday, July, 17, 2020 beginning at 9:00 am until time of private service 11:00 am at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 2294 Old Washington Rd., Waldorf, MD.

Live steam link: https://youtu.be/bV0DwRCmPYo