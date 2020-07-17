Valley Lee Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad Regrets to Announce Passing of Long Time Member Michael T. Johnson

The Officers and Members of the Second District Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue Squad sadly announce the passing of long time Auxiliary Member and Emergency Medical Services Responder Michael T. Johnson on Friday, July 10, 2020.

Mike joined the SDVFDRS auxiliary in 2002 and immediately joined the famous “back kitchen grilling team”, taking over the job of preparing and cooking pancakes and french toast for the monthly breakfasts, proud of his reputation for perfection. He ran a tight ship and kept things moving.

Mike was always available to help out in any way he could, called on to fix various things that needed fixing, stepping up when asked. From the get go, he was a Top 10 member for annual hours accrued. If you called him, he would come. Mike was a master craftsman, often tapped for advice or asked to repair or build furniture, clocks or whatever else needed his expertise. Some examples of Mike’s talent include the trophy cases in the social hall, outside benches, and several other items on display within the fire/EMS station.

He loved his years in the auxiliary before he moved on to the emergency medical services, and thrived on being a SDVFDRS member: the service, camaraderie, lifetime friends made.

Never knowing a stranger, Mike could be seen at breakfasts, spaghetti dinners, and other department functions making the rounds, going from table to table, talking to everyone he knew, and those he didn’t know. He always had a kind word, a joke to tell, or a story to weave. He was a constant fixture at department drills, meetings and other events.

For all of these reasons, and so many more, he will be sorely missed.

Please keep Mike’s family in your prayers during this difficult time.

Arrangements will be forthcoming.

