As of Friday, July 17, 2020, Maryland reports 76,371 COVID-19 cases and 3,227 deaths. An increase of 707 cases and 12 deaths overnight.
COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland
Number of confirmed cases : 76,371
Number of persons tested negative : 631,845
Total testing volume : 896,990
Number of confirmed deaths : 3,227
Number of probable deaths : 132
Currently hospitalized : 434
Acute care : 306
Intensive care : 128
Ever hospitalized : 11,728
Released from isolation : 5,286
Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|227
|(18)
|Anne Arundel
|5,813
|(203)
|8*
|Baltimore City
|9,141
|(360)
|14*
|Baltimore County
|9,376
|(483)
|22*
|Calvert
|479
|(26)
|1*
|Caroline
|351
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,248
|(113)
|3*
|Cecil
|542
|(28)
|1*
|Charles
|1,583
|(88)
|2*
|Dorchester
|232
|(5)
|Frederick
|2,661
|(113)
|7*
|Garrett
|30
|Harford
|1,351
|(63)
|3*
|Howard
|2,983
|(91)
|6*
|Kent
|215
|(22)
|1*
|Montgomery
|16,153
|(728)
|38*
|Prince George’s
|20,302
|(696)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|305
|(22)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|753
|(51)
|Somerset
|106
|(3)
|Talbot
|230
|(4)
|Washington
|751
|(29)
|Wicomico
|1,173
|(42)
|Worcester
|366
|(17)
|1*
|Data not available
|(19)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|2,427
|10-19
|4,267
|(1)
|20-29
|12,178
|(18)
|1*
|30-39
|14,309
|(43)
|5*
|40-49
|13,248
|(102)
|3*
|50-59
|11,727
|(254)
|13*
|60-69
|8,286
|(523)
|12*
|70-79
|5,192
|(797)
|20*
|80+
|4,737
|(1,473)
|77*
|Data not available
|(16)
|1*
|Female
|39,825
|(1,588)
|69*
|Male
|36,546
|(1,639)
|63*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|22,225
|(1,310)
|49*
|Asian (NH)
|1,482
|(124)
|6*
|White (NH)
|15,846
|(1,367)
|68*
|Hispanic
|20,063
|(372)
|8*
|Other (NH)
|3,634
|(36)
|Data not available
|13,121
|(18)
|1*