Maryland Reports 76,371 COVID-19 Cases and 3,227 Deaths, an Increase of 707 Cases and 12 Deaths

July 17, 2020

As of Friday, July 17, 2020, Maryland reports 76,371 COVID-19 cases and 3,227 deaths. An increase of 707 cases and 12 deaths overnight.

COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland

Number of confirmed cases : 76,371
Number of persons tested negative : 631,845
Total testing volume : 896,990
Number of confirmed deaths : 3,227
Number of probable deaths : 132
Currently hospitalized : 434
Acute care : 306
Intensive care : 128
Ever hospitalized : 11,728
Released from isolation : 5,286

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 227 (18)
Anne Arundel 5,813 (203) 8*
Baltimore City 9,141 (360) 14*
Baltimore County 9,376 (483) 22*
Calvert 479 (26) 1*
Caroline 351 (3)
Carroll 1,248 (113) 3*
Cecil 542 (28) 1*
Charles 1,583 (88) 2*
Dorchester 232 (5)
Frederick 2,661 (113) 7*
Garrett 30
Harford 1,351 (63) 3*
Howard 2,983 (91) 6*
Kent 215 (22) 1*
Montgomery 16,153 (728) 38*
Prince George’s 20,302 (696) 23*
Queen Anne’s 305 (22) 1*
St. Mary’s 753 (51)
Somerset 106 (3)
Talbot 230 (4)
Washington 751 (29)
Wicomico 1,173 (42)
Worcester 366 (17) 1*
Data not available (19) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 2,427
10-19 4,267 (1)
20-29 12,178 (18) 1*
30-39 14,309 (43) 5*
40-49 13,248 (102) 3*
50-59 11,727 (254) 13*
60-69 8,286 (523) 12*
70-79 5,192 (797) 20*
80+ 4,737 (1,473) 77*
Data not available (16) 1*
Female 39,825 (1,588) 69*
Male 36,546 (1,639) 63*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 22,225 (1,310) 49*
Asian (NH) 1,482 (124) 6*
White (NH) 15,846 (1,367) 68*
Hispanic 20,063 (372) 8*
Other (NH) 3,634 (36)
Data not available 13,121 (18) 1*


