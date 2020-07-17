As of Friday, July 17, 2020, Maryland reports 76,371 COVID-19 cases and 3,227 deaths. An increase of 707 cases and 12 deaths overnight.

COVID-19 Statistics in Maryland

Number of confirmed cases : 76,371

Number of persons tested negative : 631,845

Total testing volume : 896,990

Number of confirmed deaths : 3,227

Number of probable deaths : 132

Currently hospitalized : 434

Acute care : 306

Intensive care : 128

Ever hospitalized : 11,728

Released from isolation : 5,286

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:

Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result

Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test

NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 227 (18) Anne Arundel 5,813 (203) 8* Baltimore City 9,141 (360) 14* Baltimore County 9,376 (483) 22* Calvert 479 (26) 1* Caroline 351 (3) Carroll 1,248 (113) 3* Cecil 542 (28) 1* Charles 1,583 (88) 2* Dorchester 232 (5) Frederick 2,661 (113) 7* Garrett 30 Harford 1,351 (63) 3* Howard 2,983 (91) 6* Kent 215 (22) 1* Montgomery 16,153 (728) 38* Prince George’s 20,302 (696) 23* Queen Anne’s 305 (22) 1* St. Mary’s 753 (51) Somerset 106 (3) Talbot 230 (4) Washington 751 (29) Wicomico 1,173 (42) Worcester 366 (17) 1* Data not available (19) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 2,427 10-19 4,267 (1) 20-29 12,178 (18) 1* 30-39 14,309 (43) 5* 40-49 13,248 (102) 3* 50-59 11,727 (254) 13* 60-69 8,286 (523) 12* 70-79 5,192 (797) 20* 80+ 4,737 (1,473) 77* Data not available (16) 1* Female 39,825 (1,588) 69* Male 36,546 (1,639) 63*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 22,225 (1,310) 49* Asian (NH) 1,482 (124) 6* White (NH) 15,846 (1,367) 68* Hispanic 20,063 (372) 8* Other (NH) 3,634 (36) Data not available 13,121 (18) 1*