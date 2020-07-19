Motor Vehicle Crash in Great Mills Sends Female Passenger to Trauma Center

On Saturday, July 18, 2020, at approximately 8:05 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Norris Road and Clipper Drive in Great Mills, for the reported motor vehicle accident with one unconscious.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and into a utility pole.

The adult female passenger was transported to the Maryland State Police helicopter hangar, where Helicopter Trooper 7 transported her to an area trauma center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The operator of the vehicle was identified as James Perry Bond, age 29 of California was given a traffic citation at the scene for driving on a suspended driver’s license.

Just 12 days prior, on July 6, 2020, Bond was pulled over for speeding on Three Notch Road and Chancellors Run Road for driving 65 mph in a posted 45 mph zone, and charged with failure of individual driving on highway to display license to uniformed police on demand, while operating the same vehicle pictured in this collision.

Bond was also arrested on May 22, 2020, for impaired driving, and was charged with the following.

DRIVING VEH WHILE SO FAR IMPAIRED BY DRUGS CANNOT DRIVE SAFELY

FAILURE OF INDIVIDUAL DRIVING ON HIGHWAY TO DISPLAY LICENSE TO UNIFORMED POLICE ON DEMAND

EXCEEDING POSTED MAXIMUM SPEED LIMIT: 62 MPH IN A POSTED 45 MPH ZONE

Two days earlier on Thursday, July 16, 2020, James Perry Bond’s sister was also driving while suspended and impaired by drugs when she was involved a serious motor vehicle accident.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to Three Notch Road in the area of Town Creek Drive, in California, to find three vehicles involved. Police identified the at fault driver as Linda Marie Bond, 25, of Hollywood. Bond was arrested at the scene. SEE FULL ARTICLE AND VIDEO HERE.

