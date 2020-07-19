Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Multi-Vehicle Collision in Prince George’s County

Maryland State Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash in which one person died today in Prince George’s County.

Shortly before 11:50 a.m., on Saturday, July 18, 2020, troopers from the Forestville Barrack responded to a reported three vehicle crash on southbound Route 4 at Dowerhouse Road in Prince George’s County, Maryland. According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of a 2006 silver Mercedes, identified as Deonte Javar Sharps, 23, of Lothian, Maryland lost control of his car, struck two other vehicles, a Jeep Wrangler and a Ford Escape and overturned.

Sharps was ejected from his vehicle. He was transported to the University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center, where he later died. The driver of the Jeep Wrangler was also transported to the University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center for treatment of his injuries.

All southbound lanes of Route 4 were temporarily closed as a result of the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.