Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision in Lusby

On July 18, 2020 at approximately 3:30 p.m., members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Team were dispatched to Solomons Island Road and Coster Road in Lusby, MD for a single vehicle collision.

Preliminary investigation revealed, a 2010 Lexus was traveling southbound on Solomons Island Road approaching Coster Road.

According to witnesses, the Lexus was travelling at a slow speed, left the roadway and struck a guardrail in the center median. The driver was unresponsive inside the vehicle when medical personnel arrived on scene and started CPR. The driver of the Lexus was identified as Stephen Patrick McInerney, 60 of Solomons. McInerney was transported to Calvert Heath where he was pronounced deceased.

At this time, this collision is being investigated as a possible medical emergency.

The collision is under investigation by Sgt. T. S. Phelps of the Crash Reconstruction Team.Anyone with additional information regarding the collision is asked to contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800 or e-mail the investigator at thomas.phelps@calvertcountymd.gov.