UPDATE: Nanjemoy Man Killed in Single Vehicle Motorcycle Crash in Welcome

UPDATE: On July 19 at 8:13 a.m., officers responded to the area of Annapolis Woods Road near Fire Tower Road in Welcome for the report of a motorcycle crash.

A passing motorist observed parts of the motorcycle on the roadway and then observed the driver, who was deceased, in the wooded area.

Investigators from the CCSO Traffic Operations Unit responded and a preliminary investigation showed the crash might have occurred between 1:45 a.m. – 2:45 a.m.

The driver of the motorcycle has been identified as Michael James Norwood, 30, Jr., of Nanjemoy.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cpl. Hemsley at (301) 609-5903. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

