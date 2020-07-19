St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Residence Struck by Gunfire in Lexington Park

July 19, 2020

On Sunday, July 19, 2020, at approximately 1:45 a.m., police responded to West Westbury Boulevard in Lexington Park, for the reported shots fired.

Police arrived on the scene and made contact with one homeowner who advised they heard multiple shots fire at approximately 1:35 a.m., and a short time later they located one bullet in the residence located on Rominger Court.

No injuries were reported.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

