Maryland Reports 78,131 COVID-19 Cases and 3,247 Deaths, an Increase of 925 Cases and 9 Deaths

As of Sunday, July 19, 2020, Maryland reports 78,131 COVID-19 cases and 3,227 deaths. An increase of 925 cases and 9 deaths. Friday, July 17, 2020 overnight into Saturday, July 18, 2020, saw an increase of 835 cases and 11 deaths.
Number of confirmed cases : 78,131
Number of persons tested negative : 661,654
Total testing volume : 943,853
Number of confirmed deaths : 3,247
Number of probable deaths : 130
Currently hospitalized : 449
Acute care : 318
Intensive care : 131
Ever hospitalized : 11,841
Released from isolation : 5,344
Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|237
|(18)
|Anne Arundel
|5,955
|(205)
|8*
|Baltimore City
|9,428
|(368)
|14*
|Baltimore County
|9,723
|(490)
|20*
|Calvert
|490
|(26)
|1*
|Caroline
|360
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,269
|(113)
|3*
|Cecil
|553
|(28)
|1*
|Charles
|1,609
|(88)
|2*
|Dorchester
|245
|(5)
|Frederick
|2,722
|(113)
|7*
|Garrett
|34
|Harford
|1,412
|(63)
|3*
|Howard
|3,097
|(92)
|6*
|Kent
|221
|(22)
|1*
|Montgomery
|16,372
|(730)
|38*
|Prince George’s
|20,589
|(700)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|318
|(22)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|773
|(51)
|Somerset
|108
|(3)
|Talbot
|243
|(4)
|Washington
|784
|(29)
|Wicomico
|1,181
|(42)
|Worcester
|408
|(17)
|1*
|Data not available
|(15)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|2,496
|10-19
|4,430
|(1)
|20-29
|12,646
|(18)
|1*
|30-39
|14,662
|(45)
|5*
|40-49
|13,500
|(102)
|3*
|50-59
|11,937
|(255)
|13*
|60-69
|8,416
|(527)
|11*
|70-79
|5,255
|(803)
|20*
|80+
|4,789
|(1,484)
|76*
|Data not available
|(12)
|1*
|Female
|40,764
|(1,598)
|68*
|Male
|37,367
|(1,649)
|62*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|22,887
|(1,322)
|48*
|Asian (NH)
|1,510
|(124)
|6*
|White (NH)
|16,383
|(1,374)
|67*
|Hispanic
|20,321
|(374)
|8*
|Other (NH)
|3,707
|(37)
|Data not available
|13,323
|(16)
|1*