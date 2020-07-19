Maryland Reports 78,131 COVID-19 Cases and 3,247 Deaths, an Increase of 925 Cases and 9 Deaths

As of Sunday, July 19, 2020, Maryland reports 78,131 COVID-19 cases and 3,227 deaths. An increase of 925 cases and 9 deaths. Friday, July 17, 2020 overnight into Saturday, July 18, 2020, saw an increase of 835 cases and 11 deaths.

Number of confirmed cases : 78,131

Number of persons tested negative : 661,654

Total testing volume : 943,853

Number of confirmed deaths : 3,247

Number of probable deaths : 130

Currently hospitalized : 449

Acute care : 318

Intensive care : 131

Ever hospitalized : 11,841

Released from isolation : 5,344

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:

Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result

Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test

NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 237 (18) Anne Arundel 5,955 (205) 8* Baltimore City 9,428 (368) 14* Baltimore County 9,723 (490) 20* Calvert 490 (26) 1* Caroline 360 (3) Carroll 1,269 (113) 3* Cecil 553 (28) 1* Charles 1,609 (88) 2* Dorchester 245 (5) Frederick 2,722 (113) 7* Garrett 34 Harford 1,412 (63) 3* Howard 3,097 (92) 6* Kent 221 (22) 1* Montgomery 16,372 (730) 38* Prince George’s 20,589 (700) 23* Queen Anne’s 318 (22) 1* St. Mary’s 773 (51) Somerset 108 (3) Talbot 243 (4) Washington 784 (29) Wicomico 1,181 (42) Worcester 408 (17) 1* Data not available (15) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 2,496 10-19 4,430 (1) 20-29 12,646 (18) 1* 30-39 14,662 (45) 5* 40-49 13,500 (102) 3* 50-59 11,937 (255) 13* 60-69 8,416 (527) 11* 70-79 5,255 (803) 20* 80+ 4,789 (1,484) 76* Data not available (12) 1* Female 40,764 (1,598) 68* Male 37,367 (1,649) 62*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 22,887 (1,322) 48* Asian (NH) 1,510 (124) 6* White (NH) 16,383 (1,374) 67* Hispanic 20,321 (374) 8* Other (NH) 3,707 (37) Data not available 13,323 (16) 1*