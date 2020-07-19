Maryland Reports 78,131 COVID-19 Cases and 3,247 Deaths, an Increase of 925 Cases and 9 Deaths

July 19, 2020

As of Sunday, July 19, 2020, Maryland reports 78,131 COVID-19 cases and 3,227 deaths. An increase of 925 cases and 9 deaths. Friday, July 17, 2020 overnight into Saturday, July 18, 2020, saw an increase of 835 cases and 11 deaths.

Number of confirmed cases : 78,131
Number of persons tested negative : 661,654
Total testing volume : 943,853
Number of confirmed deaths : 3,247
Number of probable deaths : 130
Currently hospitalized : 449
Acute care : 318
Intensive care : 131
Ever hospitalized : 11,841
Released from isolation : 5,344

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 237 (18)
Anne Arundel 5,955 (205) 8*
Baltimore City 9,428 (368) 14*
Baltimore County 9,723 (490) 20*
Calvert 490 (26) 1*
Caroline 360 (3)
Carroll 1,269 (113) 3*
Cecil 553 (28) 1*
Charles 1,609 (88) 2*
Dorchester 245 (5)
Frederick 2,722 (113) 7*
Garrett 34
Harford 1,412 (63) 3*
Howard 3,097 (92) 6*
Kent 221 (22) 1*
Montgomery 16,372 (730) 38*
Prince George’s 20,589 (700) 23*
Queen Anne’s 318 (22) 1*
St. Mary’s 773 (51)
Somerset 108 (3)
Talbot 243 (4)
Washington 784 (29)
Wicomico 1,181 (42)
Worcester 408 (17) 1*
Data not available (15) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 2,496
10-19 4,430 (1)
20-29 12,646 (18) 1*
30-39 14,662 (45) 5*
40-49 13,500 (102) 3*
50-59 11,937 (255) 13*
60-69 8,416 (527) 11*
70-79 5,255 (803) 20*
80+ 4,789 (1,484) 76*
Data not available (12) 1*
Female 40,764 (1,598) 68*
Male 37,367 (1,649) 62*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 22,887 (1,322) 48*
Asian (NH) 1,510 (124) 6*
White (NH) 16,383 (1,374) 67*
Hispanic 20,321 (374) 8*
Other (NH) 3,707 (37)
Data not available 13,323 (16) 1*


