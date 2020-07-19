One Adult, Two Children Flown to Trauma Centers After Head-on Collision in Mechanicsville

On Sunday, July 19, 2020, at approximately 6:28 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Golden Beach Road and Donna Drive in Mechanicsville, for the head-on collision reported serious, with one subject trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved in a head-on collision with no subjects trapped. Firefighters requested additional ambulances and two helicopters to the scene, and reported five total patients.



Maryland State Police Helicopters Trooper 2, and Trooper 7 responded to a nearby landing zone.

Helicopter Trooper 7 transported both pediatric male victims to an area children’s center. One victim, an 11-year-old male was reported to be unresponsive at the time of the helicopter request, and was reported to be conscious and alert prior to being loaded into the helicopter.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 transported a 35-year-old female to an area trauma center with unknown injuries.

One patient was transported to an area hospital in Charles County, with one patient signing care refusal forms on the scene.

Ambulance 299 from the Mechanicsville Volunteer Rescue Squad was leaving the scene of the motor vehicle collision with the adult female patient when advised they were stuck in a ditch and needed another transport unit to handle the patient transport from the scene to the landing zone.

Luckily, the damage was said to be minor, with no injuries reported.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is handling both motor vehicle collisions.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos are courtesy of David Gates.

