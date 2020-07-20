As of Monday, July 20, 2020, Maryland reports 78,685 COVID-19 cases and 3,252 deaths. An increase of 554 cases and 5 deaths.
Number of confirmed cases : 78,685
Number of persons tested negative : 670,594
Total testing volume : 958,608
Number of confirmed deaths : 3,252
Number of probable deaths : 130
Currently hospitalized : 463
Acute care : 327
Intensive care : 136
Ever hospitalized : 11,897
Released from isolation : 5,344
Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|239
|(18)
|Anne Arundel
|6,003
|(205)
|8*
|Baltimore City
|9,505
|(370)
|14*
|Baltimore County
|9,828
|(492)
|20*
|Calvert
|494
|(26)
|1*
|Caroline
|365
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,276
|(113)
|3*
|Cecil
|559
|(28)
|1*
|Charles
|1,619
|(88)
|2*
|Dorchester
|246
|(5)
|Frederick
|2,739
|(113)
|7*
|Garrett
|34
|Harford
|1,427
|(63)
|3*
|Howard
|3,128
|(92)
|6*
|Kent
|223
|(22)
|1*
|Montgomery
|16,433
|(734)
|38*
|Prince George’s
|20,690
|(700)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|331
|(22)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|779
|(52)
|Somerset
|108
|(3)
|Talbot
|257
|(4)
|Washington
|796
|(29)
|Wicomico
|1,189
|(42)
|Worcester
|417
|(17)
|1*
|Data not available
|(11)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|2,519
|10-19
|4,486
|(1)
|20-29
|12,766
|(18)
|1*
|30-39
|14,768
|(45)
|5*
|40-49
|13,593
|(102)
|3*
|50-59
|12,023
|(257)
|13*
|60-69
|8,452
|(530)
|11*
|70-79
|5,277
|(805)
|20*
|80+
|4,801
|(1,486)
|76*
|Data not available
|(8)
|1*
|Female
|41,072
|(1,601)
|68*
|Male
|37,613
|(1,651)
|62*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|23,092
|(1,327)
|48*
|Asian (NH)
|1,520
|(124)
|6*
|White (NH)
|16,548
|(1,375)
|67*
|Hispanic
|20,390
|(377)
|8*
|Other (NH)
|3,732
|(37)
|Data not available
|13,403
|(12)
|1*