Maryland Reports 78,685 COVID-19 Cases and 3,252 Deaths. An Increase of 554 Cases and 5 Deaths

July 20, 2020


As of Monday, July 20, 2020, Maryland reports 78,685 COVID-19 cases and 3,252 deaths. An increase of 554 cases and 5 deaths.

Number of confirmed cases : 78,685
Number of persons tested negative : 670,594
Total testing volume : 958,608
Number of confirmed deaths : 3,252
Number of probable deaths : 130
Currently hospitalized : 463
Acute care : 327
Intensive care : 136
Ever hospitalized : 11,897
Released from isolation : 5,344

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 239 (18)
Anne Arundel 6,003 (205) 8*
Baltimore City 9,505 (370) 14*
Baltimore County 9,828 (492) 20*
Calvert 494 (26) 1*
Caroline 365 (3)
Carroll 1,276 (113) 3*
Cecil 559 (28) 1*
Charles 1,619 (88) 2*
Dorchester 246 (5)
Frederick 2,739 (113) 7*
Garrett 34
Harford 1,427 (63) 3*
Howard 3,128 (92) 6*
Kent 223 (22) 1*
Montgomery 16,433 (734) 38*
Prince George’s 20,690 (700) 23*
Queen Anne’s 331 (22) 1*
St. Mary’s 779 (52)
Somerset 108 (3)
Talbot 257 (4)
Washington 796 (29)
Wicomico 1,189 (42)
Worcester 417 (17) 1*
Data not available (11) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 2,519
10-19 4,486 (1)
20-29 12,766 (18) 1*
30-39 14,768 (45) 5*
40-49 13,593 (102) 3*
50-59 12,023 (257) 13*
60-69 8,452 (530) 11*
70-79 5,277 (805) 20*
80+ 4,801 (1,486) 76*
Data not available (8) 1*
Female 41,072 (1,601) 68*
Male 37,613 (1,651) 62*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 23,092 (1,327) 48*
Asian (NH) 1,520 (124) 6*
White (NH) 16,548 (1,375) 67*
Hispanic 20,390 (377) 8*
Other (NH) 3,732 (37)
Data not available 13,403 (12) 1*


This entry was posted on July 20, 2020 at 11:19 am and is filed under All News, Anne Arundel News, Calvert News, Charles News, County, COVID-19, More News, Prince George's News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.