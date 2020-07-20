



As of Monday, July 20, 2020, Maryland reports 78,685 COVID-19 cases and 3,252 deaths. An increase of 554 cases and 5 deaths.

Number of confirmed cases : 78,685

Number of persons tested negative : 670,594

Total testing volume : 958,608

Number of confirmed deaths : 3,252

Number of probable deaths : 130

Currently hospitalized : 463

Acute care : 327

Intensive care : 136

Ever hospitalized : 11,897

Released from isolation : 5,344

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:

Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result

Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test

NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 239 (18) Anne Arundel 6,003 (205) 8* Baltimore City 9,505 (370) 14* Baltimore County 9,828 (492) 20* Calvert 494 (26) 1* Caroline 365 (3) Carroll 1,276 (113) 3* Cecil 559 (28) 1* Charles 1,619 (88) 2* Dorchester 246 (5) Frederick 2,739 (113) 7* Garrett 34 Harford 1,427 (63) 3* Howard 3,128 (92) 6* Kent 223 (22) 1* Montgomery 16,433 (734) 38* Prince George’s 20,690 (700) 23* Queen Anne’s 331 (22) 1* St. Mary’s 779 (52) Somerset 108 (3) Talbot 257 (4) Washington 796 (29) Wicomico 1,189 (42) Worcester 417 (17) 1* Data not available (11) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 2,519 10-19 4,486 (1) 20-29 12,766 (18) 1* 30-39 14,768 (45) 5* 40-49 13,593 (102) 3* 50-59 12,023 (257) 13* 60-69 8,452 (530) 11* 70-79 5,277 (805) 20* 80+ 4,801 (1,486) 76* Data not available (8) 1* Female 41,072 (1,601) 68* Male 37,613 (1,651) 62*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 23,092 (1,327) 48* Asian (NH) 1,520 (124) 6* White (NH) 16,548 (1,375) 67* Hispanic 20,390 (377) 8* Other (NH) 3,732 (37) Data not available 13,403 (12) 1*