Two Injured, One Flown to Trauma Center After Dump Truck Overturns Into Multiple Vehicles in Mechanicsville

On Monday, July 20, 2020, at 10:50 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the intersection of Three Notch Road and Mechanicsville Road in Mechanicsville, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious, involving a dump truck overturned onto vehicles.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a fully loaded dump truck overturned in the roadway with three other vehicles involved, with no entrapment.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack are currently investigating the crash, Troopers on the scene stated the dump truck negotiated the turn from Three Notch Road onto Mechanicsville Road too fast and has been deemed the at fault vehicle.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported an adult male to an area trauma center. Two patients were transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

HAZMAT personnel from Charles County and St. Mary’s County operated on the scene due to the dump truck saddle tanks leaking diesel fuel, and hydraulic fluid.

