MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital is Operating Under Code Green “Mini-Disaster” Due to Power Outage

UPDATE: 1:53 p.m., ST. MARYS HOSPITAL IS NO LONGER ON MINI DISASTER

12:00 p.m: The MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital is currently under code GREEN “Mini-Disaster” due to a power outage, and is not accepting any transported patients as of 12:00 p.m., Monday, July 20, 2020.

All emergency medical transport units will be transporting patients to the CalvertHealth Medical Center in Calvert, or UM Charles Regional Medical Center in Charles County.

Live status update can be found here.

SMECO and firefighters from the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department responded to the MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital at 11:15 a.m., due to a transformer smoking. Firefighters cleared the scene at 11:55 a.m., and turned the scene over to SMECO.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

