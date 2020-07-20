Indian Head Man Killed in Single Vehicle Collision in Accokeek

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Friday night in Accokeek. The deceased driver is 35-year-old Johvani Cruz of Indian Head.

On July 17th, at approximately 8:25 pm, officers responded to the 15000 block of Livingston Road for a collision involving a single SUV. Cruz, the only occupant in the SUV, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed Cruz was traveling southbound on Livingston Road, when for reasons that are under investigation, his SUV left the roadway. The SUV struck a brick and concrete fence post and ultimately overturned.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.