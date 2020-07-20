Deputies Arrest First Degree Assault Suspect in Domestic Violence Related Call

The Office of the Sheriff’s Warrant/Fugitive Division reported the arrest of Antawan Steven Hamilton on July 15, 2020, on a warrant for First Degree Assault obtained by county police on July 9, 2020.

According to the warrant, on July 6th, deputies assigned to the domestic violence intervention division responded to an in Hyattsville, MD, for a reported domestic violence call. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the victim who reported having been restrained and assaulted by Hamilton during a physical altercation in which they were injured.

On July 15th, deputies sitting outside of Hamilton’s home which was on Limerick Way identified Hamilton walking to his vehicle. They served him the warrant, placed him into custody and safely transported him to the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division in Landover, MD without incident.

