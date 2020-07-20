Blue Crabs Announce First Annual Daryl Thompson Invitational Youth Baseball Tournament in September, 2020

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced the first ever Daryl Thompson Invitation Youth Baseball Tournament, hosting ages 8U-18U over the course of two weekends.

In an effort to continue to give back to the community, the Blue Crabs have decided to host a Youth Baseball Tournament. The 8U-12U athletes will play on the weekend of September 18-20, with the 13U-18U athletes playing on the following weekend, September 25-27. 8U-12U teams may register HERE. 13U-18U teams may register HERE.

The tournament will be pool play style, with each team in each age group playing each other once. Pool play games will be played on Friday and Saturday at area fields, as well as at Regency Furniture Stadium. The top two teams in each age group will advance to the championship game at Regency Furniture Stadium on Sunday. Each championship game will have walk-up music, headshots on the video board, and all of the amenities that mimic a professional baseball game. Each team is guaranteed at least three games.

On Saturday night at Regency Furniture Stadium, all teams are invited to participate in a Skills Challenge and Home Run Derby.

The Blue Crabs will accept four teams in each age group, and will have a waiting list for any additional team. The cost per team will be $750 per team, which includes baseballs and umpires.

“Especially during a year where people need to get out and have fun, hosting this baseball tournament is a no-brainer to give back to our community,” said Blue Crabs General Manager, Courtney Knichel.