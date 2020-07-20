St. Mary’s County COVID-19 Testing – Change in Hours Due to Extreme Heat

In response to Excessive Heat Warnings in St. Mary’s County and the surrounding areas, St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) is limiting the hours of operation for COVID-19 testing offered outside of the Harm Reduction Program Office in Lexington Park. With extreme warm temperatures forecast for this week, there are two public cooling centers available in St. Mary’s County.

From July 21st to July 24th, daily appointment-free testing will be available from 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m, Monday through Friday. The SMCHD Harm Reduction Program Office is located at 46035 Signature Lane in Lexington Park, MD 20653 (co-located with the U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lexington Park).

SMCHD COVID-19 Testing:

Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Appointment-free

No doctor’s order needed

Free of Charge (no out-of-pocket cost, co-payment, co-insurance, etc.)

Bring health insurance information and identification, if possible – Uninsured community members welcome

Walk up for testing, parking is available

For assistance or accommodations, call ahead to (301) 862-1680

Visit www.smchd.org/covid-19-testing for more information.

Who should get tested?

Anyone showing signs or symptoms of COVID-19

Close contacts (even if they do not have symptoms) of persons who have COVID-19

Those attending events where social distancing is not maintained

Anyone returning from out-of-state travel, particularly from areas with rising case rates

Community members without symptoms (asymptomatic) may also get tested

Please visit the St. Mary’s County Health Department’s website for local COVID-19 updates, data, and information at www.smchd.org/coronavirus or call the COVID-19 Community Hotline at 301-475-4911 (Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.) to get your questions answered.