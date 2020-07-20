Public Cooling Centers Available in St. Mary’s, Charles, and Calvert Counties

St. Mary’s County

Three Oaks Center – 46905 Lei Drive, Lexington Park, MD 20653, open Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m., to 4:30 p.m

The Mission – 21015 Great Mills Rd, Lexington Park, MD 20653 , open Monday-Friday from 7:00 a.m., to 2:00 p.m.

In order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, those who use the cooling centers are required to wear face coverings and maintain 6-foot social distancing measures.

Please note that the times listed for the cooling centers are normal business hours and may change.

Visit prepare.stmarysmd.com for more information on preparedness



Charles County

Due to COVID-19, our normal cooling centers locations are not available. The following locations will be available from 11 am to 7 pm for the duration of the heat advisory:

Willing Helper’s Hall – 1002 Washington Avenue, La Plata

New Hope COG – 4200 Old Washington Road, Waldorf

Waldorf West Library – 10405 O'Donnell Place, Waldorf

Village Green – 100 Walters Thomas Road, Indian Head

La Plata High School Outdoor Pool – 6035 Radio Station Road, La Plata

Monday and Wednesday, Noon – 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, Noon – 8 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, Noon – 6 p.m.

Facemask and social distancing are required at these locations to help prevent the spread of COVID.



Calvert County

The following locations will be available for emergency cooling only, from Sunday, July 19, through Wednesday, July 22:

Harriet E. Brown Community Center

901 Dares Beach Road, Prince Frederick

8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Northeast Community Center

4075 Gordon Stinnett Ave., Chesapeake Beach

8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, residents must wear face coverings and must practice physical distancing while inside the buildings. Staff will follow Health Department guidance for screening and sanitation.

Residents who need transportation to a cooling center outside of regular public transportation operating hours should call the Calvert County Emergency Communications Center non-emergency line at 410-535-3491, to request transportation assistance. For medical emergencies, citizens should call 911.

Calvert County public transportation schedules are available online at https://www.calvertcountymd.gov/130/Public-Transportation.

Emergency cooling centers open when the need arises. Emergency Management staff is closely monitoring the National Weather Service excessive heat advisories and will make a determination to keep cooling centers open if needed.

Calvert County residents are urged to take the following precautions to protect themselves and their families when temperatures rise:

Drink plenty of fluids; water is best.

Avoid beverages containing alcohol, caffeine or large amounts of sugar as they can dehydrate the body.

Stay in an air-conditioned room or building during the hottest part of the day.

Stay out of the sun.

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Check on elderly relatives and neighbors.

Never leave children or pets in parked cars since temperatures can rise to 130 degrees inside vehicles in only a few minutes, even with the windows rolled down.

Heat can affect anyone, but most at risk are the very young, older adults and people with underlying health problems. Symptoms of heat illness include heavy sweating, muscle cramps, weakness, dizziness, nausea, weak but rapid pulse and headaches. People with these symptoms should find shade, drink water slowly and make sure there is good ventilation. Those with severe symptoms should seek medical attention.

Pet owners should provide ample shade and water for their pets or bring pets indoors. Any time a pet is outside, make sure it has protection from heat and sun and plenty of fresh, cold water.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed and prepared in the event of an emergency by visiting www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/BeAwarePrepare and signing up for Calvert County ALERT to receive timely information about various emergency and non-emergency situations in the county.

The Department of Public Safety also offers a free “CalvertPrepare” app to put critical, real-time information at users’ fingertips in the event of a regional emergency and helps residents stay prepared. Those without internet can contact the Calvert County Division of Emergency Management at 410-535-1600, ext. 2638, to sign up for additional emergency preparedness information.