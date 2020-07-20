Charles County Public Schools Online Registration Assistance Begins July 27, 2020; Enrollment Updates for Parents

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is offering help for families with the online registration and enrollment process. Starting July 27, parents with appointments can meet with a staff member at the Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building. The Starkey Building is located at 5980 Radio Station Road in La Plata. Online registration and enrollment information is posted on the CCPS website at https://www.ccboe.com/index.php/online-registration-ql.

Appointments are required and available by calling 240-585-0273 or 301-934-7395. Callers can leave a message to request an appointment. Appointments will be set in 30-minute visits between the hours of 8 to 11 a.m. and 12:30 to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. Parents without appointments will not be seen. Visitors to the Starkey Building must wear a mask or face covering while in the building and respect social distancing requirements. Appointments are limited to one parent and all visitors must check in and bring photo identification.

Proofs of domicile – home visit request

Families who are not able to provide a proof of domicile in the two required categories can request verification through a home visit by a CCPS pupil personnel worker. Due to COVID-19, all home visits will temporarily be done virtually. Parents must complete a request form and submit by email to Sandra Savoy in the department of student services at smasonsavoy@ccboe.com. The form is posted on the website at https://www.ccboe.com/images/registration/Home_Visit_Domicile_Verification_Form.pdf.

Enrollment for students with no proofs of domicile in the parent/guardian name

Parents enrolling their child who live with a family member and do not have proofs of domicile, or address, in their name must complete the Application of Domicile form posted on the CCPS website at https://www.ccboe.com/images/registration/Application_of_Domicile_Requests.pdf. The application, along with the required accompanying documents listed at the top of the form, must be emailed to Sandra Savoy in the department of student services at smasonsavoy@ccboe.com.

CCPS is not accepting these forms in person at this time. Email submissions will be reviewed by staff and require a minimum of 48 hours for review. Incomplete submissions will not be accepted or reviewed. Staff will contact parents with any questions about submitted documents. Parents will receive an approval or denial letter by email. Call 301-934-7326 with questions.

Enrollment for families building or purchasing a home in Charles County

Families who are building or in the process of purchasing a home in Charles County can enroll their child in the zoned school for the property address, but must move in within the first marking period (Aug. 31 to Nov. 4). Parents must complete the prospective homeowner application posted on the CCPS website at https://www.ccboe.com/index.php/proof-of-domicile-residency. There is one application for elementary school students, and a separate application for middle- and high-school students.

The correct application, along with required documents listed at the top of the form, must be sent by email to Garcia Dixon in the department of student services at gadixon@ccboe.com. CCPS is not accepting these forms in person at this time. Email submissions will be reviewed by staff and require a minimum of 48 hours for review. Incomplete applications will not be accepted or reviewed. Staff will contact parents with any questions about submitted documents. Parents will receive an approval or denial letter by email. Call 301-934-7326 with questions.

Prekindergarten applications

Applications for prekindergarten are still being accepted through the online registration system for all categories. At this time, only Category 1 applications are being approved. Parents must upload income verification with a Category 1 application for their child to be approved. Applications for Categories 2 and 3 will remain on the waiting list until closer to the start of the school year when staff determine if space is available. Parents will be notified by email if a space becomes available for their child.

Early entrance to prekindergarten applications

Parents who submitted an early entrance to kindergarten application for their child by the June 15 deadline will be called to schedule their child’s assessment before the end of July. At this time, CCPS is no longer accepting applications unless parents can provide documentation that the family moved to Charles County after June 1.