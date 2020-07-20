AUDIO: Family Members Save Child from Drowning After He Falls Into Pool

On Sunday, July 19, 2020, at approximately 8:33 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 8600 block of Solomons Island Road North, and Honeysuckle Lane in Owings, for the reported child drowning.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the child out of the pool, and reported him to be conscious and breathing.

Firefighters requested aviation and advised the child was approximately two to three years old. He reportedly fell into the pool and sank to the bottom. Family members were able to rescue him from the pool and performed CPR and revived the child.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed nearby and transported them to an area children’s center in stable condition. Prior to transport, the child was conscious, breathing and crying.



https://smnewsnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Drowning-Final-7-20-2020.mp3