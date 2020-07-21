UPDATE: Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision That Killed Waldorf Woman

UPDATE: On Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at approximately 0732 hours, Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack Barrack responded to a report of a serious collision on Maryland Route 229 (Bensville Road) at Zoll Lane in Waldorf.

Due to the seriousness of the collision, the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack requested the Maryland State Police CRASH Team to assume the investigation.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers indicates a 2004 Ford Escape operated by Donna Marie Thurston, 70, of Waldorf, was traveling on northbound Maryland Route 229 in the area of Zoll Lane. For unknown reasons, the Ford left the northbound travel lane, crossed the southbound travel lane and then collided with a concrete curb. After colliding with the curb, the Ford continued off the roadway, traveling north on a grassy embankment. Due to the incline of the embankment, the Ford then overturned and re-entered the roadway coming to a final rest on its roof.

Emergency Medical Personnel responded and pronounced Ms. Thurston deceased on the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact the Sergeant J. Zimmerman of the Maryland State Police CRASH Team at (301) 392-1231.

The investigation is continuing and being investigated by Sergeant J. Zimmerman of the Maryland State Police CRASH Team and Trooper Q. Barnes of the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack.



On Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at approximately 7:35 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Bennsville Road and Zoll Lane in Bennsville, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious.

The 911 caller on the scene reported a single vehicle overturned with the single occupant trapped, and going in and out of consciousness.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm a single vehicle overturned with a single occupant trapped. Emergency medical personnel pronounced the occupant deceased on the scene.

Police are currently investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.



https://smnewsnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/Fatal.mp3