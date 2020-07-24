Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Vehicle Fires in Lexington Park

On Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at approximately 11:15 a.m., firefighters from Bay District and NAS Patuxent River responded to the Avis Car Rental on Valley Drive and Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, for the reported vehicle on fire threatening other vehicles.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two Jeep Gladiators well involved.

Firefighters from Bay District extinguished the fires in under 10 minutes.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and determined the fire started from a malfunction from one of the vehicles batteries, or from the jumper cables.

No injuries were reported.

