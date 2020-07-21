As of Tuesday, July 21, 2020, Maryland reports 79,545 COVID-19 cases and 3,272 deaths. An increase of 860 cases and 20 deaths.
Number of confirmed cases : 79,545
Number of persons tested negative : 684,822
Total testing volume : 979,158
Number of confirmed deaths : 3,272
Number of probable deaths : 130
Currently hospitalized : 484
Acute care : 353
Intensive care : 131
Ever hospitalized : 11,949
Released from isolation : 5,380
Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|240
|(18)
|Anne Arundel
|6,062
|(205)
|8*
|Baltimore City
|9,644
|(375)
|14*
|Baltimore County
|9,994
|(497)
|20*
|Calvert
|495
|(26)
|1*
|Caroline
|367
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,296
|(113)
|3*
|Cecil
|566
|(29)
|1*
|Charles
|1,642
|(88)
|2*
|Dorchester
|246
|(5)
|Frederick
|2,785
|(113)
|7*
|Garrett
|34
|Harford
|1,452
|(63)
|3*
|Howard
|3,177
|(93)
|6*
|Kent
|224
|(22)
|1*
|Montgomery
|16,520
|(736)
|38*
|Prince George’s
|20,867
|(702)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|335
|(22)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|785
|(52)
|Somerset
|110
|(3)
|Talbot
|265
|(4)
|Washington
|816
|(29)
|Wicomico
|1,195
|(42)
|Worcester
|428
|(17)
|1*
|Data not available
|(15)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|2,552
|10-19
|4,563
|(1)
|20-29
|12,983
|(18)
|1*
|30-39
|14,969
|(45)
|5*
|40-49
|13,711
|(102)
|3*
|50-59
|12,144
|(258)
|13*
|60-69
|8,507
|(530)
|11*
|70-79
|5,302
|(813)
|20*
|80+
|4,814
|(1,493)
|76*
|Data not available
|(12)
|1*
|Female
|41,521
|(1,612)
|68*
|Male
|38,024
|(1,660)
|62*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|23,414
|(1,332)
|48*
|Asian (NH)
|1,529
|(125)
|6*
|White (NH)
|16,799
|(1,385)
|67*
|Hispanic
|20,485
|(379)
|8*
|Other (NH)
|3,761
|(36)
|Data not available
|13,557
|(15)
|1*