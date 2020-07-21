Maryland Reports 79,545 COVID-19 Cases and 3,272 Deaths. An Increase of 860 Cases and 20 Deaths

July 21, 2020



As of Tuesday, July 21, 2020, Maryland reports 79,545 COVID-19 cases and 3,272 deaths. An increase of 860 cases and 20 deaths.

Number of confirmed cases : 79,545
Number of persons tested negative : 684,822
Total testing volume : 979,158
Number of confirmed deaths : 3,272
Number of probable deaths : 130
Currently hospitalized : 484
Acute care : 353
Intensive care : 131
Ever hospitalized : 11,949
Released from isolation : 5,380

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:
Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result
Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test
NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 240 (18)
Anne Arundel 6,062 (205) 8*
Baltimore City 9,644 (375) 14*
Baltimore County 9,994 (497) 20*
Calvert 495 (26) 1*
Caroline 367 (3)
Carroll 1,296 (113) 3*
Cecil 566 (29) 1*
Charles 1,642 (88) 2*
Dorchester 246 (5)
Frederick 2,785 (113) 7*
Garrett 34
Harford 1,452 (63) 3*
Howard 3,177 (93) 6*
Kent 224 (22) 1*
Montgomery 16,520 (736) 38*
Prince George’s 20,867 (702) 23*
Queen Anne’s 335 (22) 1*
St. Mary’s 785 (52)
Somerset 110 (3)
Talbot 265 (4)
Washington 816 (29)
Wicomico 1,195 (42)
Worcester 428 (17) 1*
Data not available (15) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 2,552
10-19 4,563 (1)
20-29 12,983 (18) 1*
30-39 14,969 (45) 5*
40-49 13,711 (102) 3*
50-59 12,144 (258) 13*
60-69 8,507 (530) 11*
70-79 5,302 (813) 20*
80+ 4,814 (1,493) 76*
Data not available (12) 1*
Female 41,521 (1,612) 68*
Male 38,024 (1,660) 62*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 23,414 (1,332) 48*
Asian (NH) 1,529 (125) 6*
White (NH) 16,799 (1,385) 67*
Hispanic 20,485 (379) 8*
Other (NH) 3,761 (36)
Data not available 13,557 (15) 1*


This entry was posted on July 21, 2020 at 12:21 pm and is filed under All News, Anne Arundel News, Calvert News, Charles News, County, COVID-19, More News, Prince George's News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.