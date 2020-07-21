



As of Tuesday, July 21, 2020, Maryland reports 79,545 COVID-19 cases and 3,272 deaths. An increase of 860 cases and 20 deaths.

Number of confirmed cases : 79,545

Number of persons tested negative : 684,822

Total testing volume : 979,158

Number of confirmed deaths : 3,272

Number of probable deaths : 130

Currently hospitalized : 484

Acute care : 353

Intensive care : 131

Ever hospitalized : 11,949

Released from isolation : 5,380

Cases and Deaths Data Breakdown:

Parenthesis = Confirmed death, laboratory-confirmed positive COVID-19 test result

Asterisk = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test

NH = Non-Hispanic

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 240 (18) Anne Arundel 6,062 (205) 8* Baltimore City 9,644 (375) 14* Baltimore County 9,994 (497) 20* Calvert 495 (26) 1* Caroline 367 (3) Carroll 1,296 (113) 3* Cecil 566 (29) 1* Charles 1,642 (88) 2* Dorchester 246 (5) Frederick 2,785 (113) 7* Garrett 34 Harford 1,452 (63) 3* Howard 3,177 (93) 6* Kent 224 (22) 1* Montgomery 16,520 (736) 38* Prince George’s 20,867 (702) 23* Queen Anne’s 335 (22) 1* St. Mary’s 785 (52) Somerset 110 (3) Talbot 265 (4) Washington 816 (29) Wicomico 1,195 (42) Worcester 428 (17) 1* Data not available (15) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 2,552 10-19 4,563 (1) 20-29 12,983 (18) 1* 30-39 14,969 (45) 5* 40-49 13,711 (102) 3* 50-59 12,144 (258) 13* 60-69 8,507 (530) 11* 70-79 5,302 (813) 20* 80+ 4,814 (1,493) 76* Data not available (12) 1* Female 41,521 (1,612) 68* Male 38,024 (1,660) 62*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 23,414 (1,332) 48* Asian (NH) 1,529 (125) 6* White (NH) 16,799 (1,385) 67* Hispanic 20,485 (379) 8* Other (NH) 3,761 (36) Data not available 13,557 (15) 1*