Detectives Arrest Two Suspects in Connection with Shooting in Charles County

Charles County Sheriff’s detectives have arrested two people in connection with a shooting that occurred in La Plata.

Preliminary investigation showed that on June 7, 2020 at 9:30 p.m., the victims and suspects were involved in a verbal altercation with each other at a hotel in La Plata.

Following the altercation, the victims left in their car and headed north on Crain Highway. While at the intersection of Crain Highway and Charles Street, the victims reported they were blocked in by two vehicles, one being driven by the female suspect, Donesha Yvonne Woodland, 38, of Newburg, and one being driven by the male suspect, David Garnell Price Jr., 37, of Newburg. Price then fired multiple rounds from a handgun, striking the victim’s car several times.

Neither victim was injured.

The suspects fled and the victims called police.

Through investigative work, detectives identified the suspects and obtained arrest warrants.

On July 17, 2020, with the help of U.S. Marshals, investigators served a search warrant at the suspects’ residence and they were both arrested. Woodland was charged with conspiracy to commit murder, first-degree assault, and second-degree assault and was held without bond.

During a subsequent bond hearing on July 20, Woodland was released from the detention center on a $5,000 bond. Price was charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and other related charges. He is currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center with no bond.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective McMullen at (301) 609-6515. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is ongoing.

