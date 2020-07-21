Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest First Degree Assault Suspect

The Office of the Sheriff’s Warrant/Fugitive Division reported the arrest of Demetria Charmaine Walker on July 16, 2020, on a warrant for First Degree Assault obtained by county police on July 12, 2020.

According to the warrant, on July 12th, police responded to the 7900 Block of 18th Avenue in Adelphi, MD for a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers learned that Walker had become involved in a verbal argument with two individuals when she stabbed one of them and left the scene.

On July 16th, deputies’ investigation led them to an address in Gaithersburg, MD, where they were invited into the home by a resident. Once inside, they identified Walker, served her the warrant, placed her into custody and safely transported her to the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections in Upper Marlboro, MD, without incident.

For more information contact the Communications and Public Affairs Division at 301-780-8637.

