Ellyn Jane Van Gilder, 70, of Charlotte Hall, MD passed away on July 17, 2020 at her home.

Born on May 28, 1950 in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Marjorie Sullivan (Coulter) and Edward F. Sullivan.

On April 3, 1971, Ellyn married the love of her life, Lawrence J. Van Gilder, a Vietnam veteran of the United States Air Force. Together they spent 49 years growing in love and marriage.

After graduating high school, Ellyn went on to further her education at University of Maryland and studied architecture. After having children, she chose to stay home and raise them, volunteering her time at their elementary school for over ten years. She then entered the work force and had a successful career as a Manager of Toys R Us until her retirement in 2017.

Ellyn loved her family more than anything in the world. She loved to spend time with her three children and watch them raise families of their own. She was blessed with six grandchildren that she absolutely adored playing and making memories with. She felt blessed to have them and they felt blessed in return to have her.

Ellyn is survived by her husband Lawrence Jack Van Gilder of Charlotte Hall, MD, her daughter, Greta Lyn Houser of Mechanicsville, MD, her son, Andrew Jack Van Gilder of Charlotte Hall, MD, her daughter, Bonnie Jane Timms of Virginia Beach, VA; her brother, Daniel J. Sullivan of Woodbridge, VA, her sister Janice L. Jacobs of Spotslvania, VA and six beautiful grandchildren, Blake, Grant, and Brilee Houser, and Gavin, Dylan, and Archer Timms.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Family will receive friends for a Visitation on Wednesday July 22, 2020 from 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm with a Funeral Service celebrated at 2:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A.